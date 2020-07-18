13690 River Rd Unit 303

Amenities

Beautifully furnished third story 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo with water view - Welcome home! Beautifully furnished third story 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo with water view. This gorgeous unit features a huge master suite with king sized bed, TV, and large double closets. Spacious master bath with granite countertops and glass walk in shower. Travertine floors. Custom gourmet kitchen with tons of counter and cabinet space. Cute desk area for work or studying. Large open living room/dining room combo with cathedral ceilings and fireplace. Large open balcony with a breathtaking view of the water. Second bedroom is an open loft bedroom with privacy curtain and walk-in closet. Private bathroom with glass shower. This unit is available for a 3, 6, and 12 month lease! Don't waste, this one won't last long!



****MILITARY SPECIAL! We will refund the application fees to all military members/families after you sign your lease!****



Application fee is $50.00 per adult

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections



If credit is BELOW 620, an additional security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



No Pets Allowed



