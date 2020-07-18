All apartments in Escambia County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

13690 River Rd Unit 303

13690 River Road · (813) 321-0166
Location

13690 River Road, Escambia County, FL 32507

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13690 River Rd Unit 303 · Avail. now

$2,195

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
fireplace
accessible
furnished
Beautifully furnished third story 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo with water view - Welcome home! Beautifully furnished third story 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo with water view. This gorgeous unit features a huge master suite with king sized bed, TV, and large double closets. Spacious master bath with granite countertops and glass walk in shower. Travertine floors. Custom gourmet kitchen with tons of counter and cabinet space. Cute desk area for work or studying. Large open living room/dining room combo with cathedral ceilings and fireplace. Large open balcony with a breathtaking view of the water. Second bedroom is an open loft bedroom with privacy curtain and walk-in closet. Private bathroom with glass shower. This unit is available for a 3, 6, and 12 month lease! Don't waste, this one won't last long!

****MILITARY SPECIAL! We will refund the application fees to all military members/families after you sign your lease!****

Application fee is $50.00 per adult
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections

If credit is BELOW 620, an additional security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5796581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

