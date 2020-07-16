13601 PERDIDO KEY DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill

Enjoy gorgeous, full views of the Gulf of Mexico from this top floor corner Penthouse unit at Beach Colony Resort on Perdido Key! The master bedroom is beachfront with a great view of the sandy shore below. Enjoy a seperate breakfast area and a balcony overlooking the Gulf of Mexico to start your day. Granite countertops are an added luxury in this condo, as is the walk-in closet and whirlpool tub in the master bath! This home is fully furnished, including a washer and dryer, and is move-in ready. Beach Colony is minutes of Pensacola NAS, 20 minutes to downtown Pensacola and 15 minutes to Orange Beach, AL. Complex has gated security, indoor and outdoor pools, fitness room and barbecue area.