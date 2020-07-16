All apartments in Escambia County
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:29 AM

13601 PERDIDO KEY DR

13601 Perdido Key Drive · (855) 981-7516
Location

13601 Perdido Key Drive, Escambia County, FL 32507

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18D · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1891 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Enjoy gorgeous, full views of the Gulf of Mexico from this top floor corner Penthouse unit at Beach Colony Resort on Perdido Key! The master bedroom is beachfront with a great view of the sandy shore below. Enjoy a seperate breakfast area and a balcony overlooking the Gulf of Mexico to start your day. Granite countertops are an added luxury in this condo, as is the walk-in closet and whirlpool tub in the master bath! This home is fully furnished, including a washer and dryer, and is move-in ready. Beach Colony is minutes of Pensacola NAS, 20 minutes to downtown Pensacola and 15 minutes to Orange Beach, AL. Complex has gated security, indoor and outdoor pools, fitness room and barbecue area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13601 PERDIDO KEY DR have any available units?
13601 PERDIDO KEY DR has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13601 PERDIDO KEY DR have?
Some of 13601 PERDIDO KEY DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13601 PERDIDO KEY DR currently offering any rent specials?
13601 PERDIDO KEY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13601 PERDIDO KEY DR pet-friendly?
No, 13601 PERDIDO KEY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escambia County.
Does 13601 PERDIDO KEY DR offer parking?
Yes, 13601 PERDIDO KEY DR offers parking.
Does 13601 PERDIDO KEY DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13601 PERDIDO KEY DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13601 PERDIDO KEY DR have a pool?
Yes, 13601 PERDIDO KEY DR has a pool.
Does 13601 PERDIDO KEY DR have accessible units?
No, 13601 PERDIDO KEY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13601 PERDIDO KEY DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13601 PERDIDO KEY DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 13601 PERDIDO KEY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13601 PERDIDO KEY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
