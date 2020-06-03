All apartments in Escambia County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:30 PM

13335 JOHNSON BEACH RD

13335 Johnson Beach Road · (850) 572-8441
Location

13335 Johnson Beach Road, Escambia County, FL 32507

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$3,250

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2118 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Lands End 102 on Beautiful Perdido Key. With only 30 units (3 per floor), Lands end is an upscale, low density Gulf-front, gated complex. This unfurnished residence has travertine-style porcelain tile flooring, crown molding, floor to ceiling glass, and a state of the art kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and a pull-out drawer micro-wave. This is a lovely, 1st floor residence with panoramic views of the Gulf! Tennis, pool, and fitness center. Covered parking. Currently unfurnished but will consider furnishing the unit for $3,500.00. It will be available August 16, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13335 JOHNSON BEACH RD have any available units?
13335 JOHNSON BEACH RD has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13335 JOHNSON BEACH RD have?
Some of 13335 JOHNSON BEACH RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13335 JOHNSON BEACH RD currently offering any rent specials?
13335 JOHNSON BEACH RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13335 JOHNSON BEACH RD pet-friendly?
No, 13335 JOHNSON BEACH RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escambia County.
Does 13335 JOHNSON BEACH RD offer parking?
Yes, 13335 JOHNSON BEACH RD offers parking.
Does 13335 JOHNSON BEACH RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13335 JOHNSON BEACH RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13335 JOHNSON BEACH RD have a pool?
Yes, 13335 JOHNSON BEACH RD has a pool.
Does 13335 JOHNSON BEACH RD have accessible units?
Yes, 13335 JOHNSON BEACH RD has accessible units.
Does 13335 JOHNSON BEACH RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13335 JOHNSON BEACH RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 13335 JOHNSON BEACH RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 13335 JOHNSON BEACH RD does not have units with air conditioning.
