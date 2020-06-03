13335 JOHNSON BEACH RD

Amenities

Lands End 102 on Beautiful Perdido Key. With only 30 units (3 per floor), Lands end is an upscale, low density Gulf-front, gated complex. This unfurnished residence has travertine-style porcelain tile flooring, crown molding, floor to ceiling glass, and a state of the art kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and a pull-out drawer micro-wave. This is a lovely, 1st floor residence with panoramic views of the Gulf! Tennis, pool, and fitness center. Covered parking. Currently unfurnished but will consider furnishing the unit for $3,500.00. It will be available August 16, 2020.