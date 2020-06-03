All apartments in Escambia County
Escambia County, FL
1190 CAPITOL BLVD
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

1190 CAPITOL BLVD

1190 Capital Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1190 Capital Boulevard, Escambia County, FL 32505
Olive Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in North Pensacola off Hwy. 29 with over 1,000 sq. ft. of living space. Property features an open floor plan from the living room to the kitchen. The kitchen includes fridge, stove and tons of cabinet and counter space. Home is total electric, no need to worry about a gas bill. The 3 bedrooms are all nice sized and full bathroom in the hall. Inside laundry with washer and dryer hookups. Backyard is completely fenced in with chain link fence. Over-sized driveway parking available. Pet friendly home with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered.) Home is occupied and ready for move in August 18, 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1190 CAPITOL BLVD have any available units?
1190 CAPITOL BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escambia County, FL.
What amenities does 1190 CAPITOL BLVD have?
Some of 1190 CAPITOL BLVD's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1190 CAPITOL BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1190 CAPITOL BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1190 CAPITOL BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1190 CAPITOL BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 1190 CAPITOL BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 1190 CAPITOL BLVD offers parking.
Does 1190 CAPITOL BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1190 CAPITOL BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1190 CAPITOL BLVD have a pool?
No, 1190 CAPITOL BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 1190 CAPITOL BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1190 CAPITOL BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1190 CAPITOL BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1190 CAPITOL BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1190 CAPITOL BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1190 CAPITOL BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
