1190 CAPITOL BLVD

3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in North Pensacola off Hwy. 29 with over 1,000 sq. ft. of living space. Property features an open floor plan from the living room to the kitchen. The kitchen includes fridge, stove and tons of cabinet and counter space. Home is total electric, no need to worry about a gas bill. The 3 bedrooms are all nice sized and full bathroom in the hall. Inside laundry with washer and dryer hookups. Backyard is completely fenced in with chain link fence. Over-sized driveway parking available. Pet friendly home with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered.) Home is occupied and ready for move in August 18, 2020!