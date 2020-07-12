/
apartments with pool
176 Apartments for rent in Englewood, FL with pool
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Englewood Village
308 Pine Glen Court
308 Pine Glen Court, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1715 sqft
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - ***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** AVAILABLE: through December 2020 RENTED: January through April 2021 Jan-Mar $3,800* / month Apr-Dec $2,500* / month *Does not include taxes and fees Three bedroom / two bath
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1216 Loma Lane
1216 Loma Lane, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1040 sqft
1216 Loma Lane Available 08/01/20 *** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - ***VACATION/SHORT TERM RENTAL*** AVAILABLE: August through December 2020 RENTED: April-July 2020 and Jan-Feb 2021 Jan-Mar $2,600* / month Apr-Dec $1,500* / month *Does not
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
26 Quails Run, Unit 4
26 Quails Run Blvd, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
634 sqft
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL Available: May through December 14, 2020 and starting May 1, 2021 Rented: Dec 2020 - Apr 30, 2021 Season (Jan-Mar) - $1,800 Off-Season (Apr-Dec) - $1,200 3 Month MINIMUM rental in this
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Englewood Isles
371 EDEN DRIVE
371 Eden Drive, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2511 sqft
Available 2021 Season- Luxury lake view vacation home in desirable Englewood Isles. Solar heated pool with room to spread out in three bedrooms, family room, great room open concept with gourmet kitchen and outdoor pool bar.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
23 QUAILS RUN BOULEVARD
23 Quails Run Boulevard, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
647 sqft
The quiet community of Quails Run is just minuets from Englewood Beach, shopping and restaurants. This turnkey furnished condo includes water, sewer, electric, basic cable and internet for $1200 per month.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Old Englewood Village
470 S MCCALL ROAD
470 South Mccall Road, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
487 sqft
Old Florida charm is found in this small, tropical resort-style 14 unit Bay Front condominium with Gulf access.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1375 BEACH ROAD
1375 Beach Road, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1760 sqft
NOT AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021. Rented 4/1/20 - 5/6/20. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season/ summer rates are $3,500.00 for April, and $3,000 per month from May through December.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
10313 HEBBLEWHITE COURT
10313 Hebbewhite Court, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1559 sqft
An outstanding home with 3 bedrooms (one set up as a den with a Murphy bed.). All new appliances. Spacious kitchen, formal dining room, large living room, patio and lanai. Newly furnished and equipped.
Results within 1 mile of Englewood
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grove City
1965 Massachusetts Avenue, Unit A
1965 Massachusetts Ave, Grove City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - *** Vacation / Short Term*** Available: April - December 2020 RENTED: January - March 2021 Jan-Mar $2,200* / month Apr-Dec $1,430* / month *Taxes and Fees not included Don't miss out
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
21 St John Blvd
21 Saint John Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1857 sqft
St.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Grove City
1954 OREGON TRAIL
1954 Oregon Trail, Grove City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1500 sqft
2/2 Condo available as seasonal rental. Dock and pool access. This condo has views of the marina and is located close to dinning, shopping and the beach. Please call for more details and for summer rates.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
27345 DRIVER LANE
27345 Driver Lane, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2298 sqft
This fully upgraded Three Bed/Two and a Half Bath Neal Home is ready for you.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Grove City
2085 DAKOTA AVENUE
2085 Dakota Avenue, Grove City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1212 sqft
Pet Friendly! Bring your boat! The Slippery Snook is the perfect south Florida vacation home for couples, families and your pets.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2690 N BEACH
2690 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
2905 sqft
The Ultimate Beach Front LUXURY DREAM Vacation Rental is waiting for you! MANASOTA KEY is a charming off the beaten path barrier island located in S.W. Florida nestled between the Gulf of Mexico and Lemon Bay. North Beach Rd-a two lane road runs N.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2700 N BEACH ROAD
2700 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1311 sqft
AVAILABLE Jan 6 2021 FOR THE SEASON*** GULF FRONT PELICAN LANDING FULLY UPDATED LOFT CONDO**FABULOUS MODERN INTERIOR and SPECTACULAR VIEWS**This unit is completely and tastefully updated.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2955 N BEACH ROAD
2955 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
1329 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE FOR SMMER RENTALS 2020*** 2 WEEK MINIMUM***DON'T MISS OUT*** Beautiful BEACH on the GULF OF MEXICO*** Choose from 26 BOAT SLIPS on LEMON BAY** Rare opportunity to rent a 3rd-floor Tamarind UPDATED unit in an elevator building with a
Results within 5 miles of Englewood
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Sarasota National
10534 Medjool Drive
10534 Medjool Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
2034 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL, NO PETS, NO SMOKING in the home, one year new home in Sarasota National, lightly used, social membership to convey to renter with fee ($150) paid by the tenant, RESORT STYLE POOL, tennis, golf, bocce, pickleball, coffee shop (always
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sarasota National
10800 Tarflower Dr #101
10800 Tarflower Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1741 sqft
Luxury Condo with Golf Privileges included - Season Availability 2021 January – March! $5,500/mo - Seasonal Luxury Condo in Sarasota National Community with FULL GOLF ACCESS to SARASOTA NATIONAL GOLF CLUB – including dining privileges.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Venice
20936 Fetterbush Place
20936 Fetterbush Pl, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1526 sqft
2021 Season Available Jan, Feb, March $3,800/month - 2021 Season Available Jan, Feb, March This nicely decorated Villa is located in the desirable community of the Preserve at the West Villages as a Gated Community including Amenities such as
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6161 Coliseum Blvd.
6161 Coliseum Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1636 sqft
***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - AVAILABLE: starting April 2020 RENTED: Jan-Mar $2,900* / month Apr-Dec $1,600* / month Three bedroom, two bath, two car garage home located in Gardens of Gulf Cove.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Long Meadow
56 Long Meadow Court
56 Long Meadow Court, Rotonda, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2369 sqft
*Annual* 4 bedroom Spacious pool home in Rotonda! - 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage pool home with pool service included. Split bedroom floor plan, family room, formal living and dining room.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Gran Paradiso
20248 Lagente Cir Unit 73
20248 Lagente Circle, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2263 sqft
Come live the Florida dream in the RESORT-STYLE COMMUNITY of Gran Paradiso! Live like you're on vacation all year round! Amenity Rich! Maintenance Free! Gran Paradiso, a gated community with homes built by Lennar.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
White Marsh
7 Medalist Ct
7 Medalist Court, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1638 sqft
ALL OF THE RIGHT INGREDIENTS have been combined in this spacious and sparkling three bedroom, two bath vacation home. Step inside the inviting entry and enjoy the beauty and comfortable flow of this well-planned residence.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
13840 Posada St
13840 Posada Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13840 Posada St in North Port. View photos, descriptions and more!
