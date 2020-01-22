All apartments in Elfers
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:58 AM

6436 RENO AVENUE

6436 Reno Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6436 Reno Avenue, Elfers, FL 34653
Virginia City

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful house with 3 Beds and 1 full bath and a amazing kitchen, one car garage at Virginia City, with a great back yard to relax, and spent time with your pet, family, friends and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6436 RENO AVENUE have any available units?
6436 RENO AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
What amenities does 6436 RENO AVENUE have?
Some of 6436 RENO AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6436 RENO AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6436 RENO AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6436 RENO AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6436 RENO AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 6436 RENO AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6436 RENO AVENUE offers parking.
Does 6436 RENO AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6436 RENO AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6436 RENO AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6436 RENO AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6436 RENO AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6436 RENO AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6436 RENO AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6436 RENO AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6436 RENO AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6436 RENO AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

