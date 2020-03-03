All apartments in Elfers
Find more places like 6348 Reno Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elfers, FL
/
6348 Reno Ave
Last updated March 3 2020 at 8:55 AM

6348 Reno Ave

6348 Reno Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Elfers
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

6348 Reno Avenue, Elfers, FL 34653
Virginia City

Amenities

pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Please view the you tube video https://youtu.be/1HIDNKP4kx0

This Single-Family Home was recently refurbished. It is in the New Port Richey community. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathroom. Conveniently located Pasco County, this cute 2/2/2 home is near major shopping, restaurants, medical facilities. Plenty of room in the rear yard for barbecue. Do not miss this great home!

$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.
2 pet maximum, must be less than 40 Lbs.
$1195 Rent
$1195 Deposit
Call Johana Gonzalez Realtor 813 333 2332

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6348 Reno Ave have any available units?
6348 Reno Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
Is 6348 Reno Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6348 Reno Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6348 Reno Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6348 Reno Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6348 Reno Ave offer parking?
No, 6348 Reno Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6348 Reno Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6348 Reno Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6348 Reno Ave have a pool?
No, 6348 Reno Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6348 Reno Ave have accessible units?
No, 6348 Reno Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6348 Reno Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6348 Reno Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6348 Reno Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6348 Reno Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Elfers 2 BedroomsElfers Apartments with Parking
Elfers Apartments with PoolElfers Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Elfers Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FLBeverly Hills, FLNew Port Richey East, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLHernando Beach, FLLealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College