6348 Reno Ave

Amenities

pet friendly bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Please view the you tube video https://youtu.be/1HIDNKP4kx0



This Single-Family Home was recently refurbished. It is in the New Port Richey community. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathroom. Conveniently located Pasco County, this cute 2/2/2 home is near major shopping, restaurants, medical facilities. Plenty of room in the rear yard for barbecue. Do not miss this great home!



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

2 pet maximum, must be less than 40 Lbs.

$1195 Rent

$1195 Deposit

Call Johana Gonzalez Realtor 813 333 2332