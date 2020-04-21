All apartments in Elfers
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

5342 Drift Tide Drive

5342 Drift Tide Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5342 Drift Tide Drive, Elfers, FL 34652
Spring Lake Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome nice family neighbor hood! Plenty of parking with screen patio. Fenced in back yard!
Tile in common areas of the house, carpet in 2 of bedrooms tile in the 3rd bedroom. Pet friendly!

Kindly review the 3D virtual tutorial below, it allows you to walk the unit without leaving your home.

Virtual Tour
https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=Z_HXCMMUV0yErVRmAqAY0Q

Please list your cell number in your request to expedite a quick viewing.

###Please fill out the pre-screening questions if you want to view the property.##

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5342-drift-tide-dr-new-port-richey-fl-34652-usa-unit-drift-tide/c945441c-774f-42f8-90b6-6cbcd6d8980b

(RLNE5713570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5342 Drift Tide Drive have any available units?
5342 Drift Tide Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
What amenities does 5342 Drift Tide Drive have?
Some of 5342 Drift Tide Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5342 Drift Tide Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5342 Drift Tide Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5342 Drift Tide Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5342 Drift Tide Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elfers.
Does 5342 Drift Tide Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5342 Drift Tide Drive offers parking.
Does 5342 Drift Tide Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5342 Drift Tide Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5342 Drift Tide Drive have a pool?
No, 5342 Drift Tide Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5342 Drift Tide Drive have accessible units?
No, 5342 Drift Tide Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5342 Drift Tide Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5342 Drift Tide Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5342 Drift Tide Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5342 Drift Tide Drive has units with air conditioning.
