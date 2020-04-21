5342 Drift Tide Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Awesome nice family neighbor hood! Plenty of parking with screen patio. Fenced in back yard!

Tile in common areas of the house, carpet in 2 of bedrooms tile in the 3rd bedroom. Pet friendly!



Kindly review the 3D virtual tutorial below, it allows you to walk the unit without leaving your home.



Virtual Tour

https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=Z_HXCMMUV0yErVRmAqAY0Q



Please list your cell number in your request to expedite a quick viewing.



###Please fill out the pre-screening questions if you want to view the property.##



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5342-drift-tide-dr-new-port-richey-fl-34652-usa-unit-drift-tide/c945441c-774f-42f8-90b6-6cbcd6d8980b



(RLNE5713570)