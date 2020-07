Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Spacious 3/2/1 in New Port Richey - This Recently Renovated Home in New Port Richey Features a New Kitchen that includes Granite Countertops and Solid Wood Cabinets. Additional Features include Updated Bathrooms, New Flooring and Freshly Painted Interior. This home is spacious and looks larger than the stated 1584 heated square feet. Close to Shopping and Restaurants.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5756807)