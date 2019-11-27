All apartments in Elfers
3651 Galway Drive
3651 Galway Drive

3651 Galway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3651 Galway Drive, Elfers, FL 34652
Colonial Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
House For Rent - Move-In Ready! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1 car garage move-in ready. Nice size lot with plenty of space to move around. Property is centrally located and is within 5 minutes to all shopping centers, malls, and restaurants. Easy access to CR-54 and US-19. Property is very close to state parks and beaches. House is located just off of Grand Blvd. near CR-54. Home has washer and dryer hook-up for full size units..

Move-in requirements - 1st month's rent and (1) month's security deposit to secure $50 Application fee per adult. Application also requires (2) references in order to submit.
Please contact 813-419-1876 to schedule showing.

(RLNE3209989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3651 Galway Drive have any available units?
3651 Galway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
Is 3651 Galway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3651 Galway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3651 Galway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3651 Galway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3651 Galway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3651 Galway Drive offers parking.
Does 3651 Galway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3651 Galway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3651 Galway Drive have a pool?
No, 3651 Galway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3651 Galway Drive have accessible units?
No, 3651 Galway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3651 Galway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3651 Galway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3651 Galway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3651 Galway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

