All apartments in Elfers
Find more places like 3625 Galway Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elfers, FL
/
3625 Galway Drive
Last updated January 28 2020 at 6:18 AM

3625 Galway Drive

3625 Galway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Elfers
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3625 Galway Drive, Elfers, FL 34652
Colonial Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 1/31/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 14 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3625 Galway Drive have any available units?
3625 Galway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
Is 3625 Galway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3625 Galway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3625 Galway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3625 Galway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3625 Galway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3625 Galway Drive offers parking.
Does 3625 Galway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3625 Galway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3625 Galway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3625 Galway Drive has a pool.
Does 3625 Galway Drive have accessible units?
No, 3625 Galway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3625 Galway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3625 Galway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3625 Galway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3625 Galway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Elfers 2 BedroomsElfers Apartments with Parking
Elfers Apartments with PoolElfers Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Elfers Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FLBeverly Hills, FLNew Port Richey East, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLHernando Beach, FLLealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College