Elfers, FL
3619 Monticello St.
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:38 AM

3619 Monticello St.

3619 Monticello Street · (813) 908-0766 ext. 111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3619 Monticello Street, Elfers, FL 34652
Colonial Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3619 Monticello St. · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1004 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Home For Rent In New Port Richey! - WE HAVE ELECTRONIC LOCKBOXES THAT ALLOW REMOTE SHOWINGS, WITHOUT MEETING AN AGENT FACE TO FACE.

Come see this 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage home for rent in New Port Richey! The living room is open with lots of natural light coming through the front window. This rental home features an updated kitchen that has new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and lots of counter space. There is room for an informal dining table across the kitchen. The master bedroom is located off to the left of the kitchen with the other two on the opposite side of the home for added privacy. The flooring is tile throughout, making for easy cleaning. The bathroom has a shower/tub combo as well as an updated bathroom vanity. The garage is a one-car garage with additional room for storage. The back yard is spacious, perfect for outdoor activities.

Rent: $1100.00
Security Deposit: $1100.00
Beds: 3
Bath: 1
Sqft:1,004

For more information on this rental please contact:
WestCoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766
to apply: www.wcmanagement.info

(RLNE3820084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3619 Monticello St. have any available units?
3619 Monticello St. has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3619 Monticello St. currently offering any rent specials?
3619 Monticello St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3619 Monticello St. pet-friendly?
No, 3619 Monticello St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elfers.
Does 3619 Monticello St. offer parking?
Yes, 3619 Monticello St. does offer parking.
Does 3619 Monticello St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3619 Monticello St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3619 Monticello St. have a pool?
No, 3619 Monticello St. does not have a pool.
Does 3619 Monticello St. have accessible units?
No, 3619 Monticello St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3619 Monticello St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3619 Monticello St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3619 Monticello St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3619 Monticello St. does not have units with air conditioning.
