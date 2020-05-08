3619 Monticello St.

Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom Home For Rent In New Port Richey! - WE HAVE ELECTRONIC LOCKBOXES THAT ALLOW REMOTE SHOWINGS, WITHOUT MEETING AN AGENT FACE TO FACE.



Come see this 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage home for rent in New Port Richey! The living room is open with lots of natural light coming through the front window. This rental home features an updated kitchen that has new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and lots of counter space. There is room for an informal dining table across the kitchen. The master bedroom is located off to the left of the kitchen with the other two on the opposite side of the home for added privacy. The flooring is tile throughout, making for easy cleaning. The bathroom has a shower/tub combo as well as an updated bathroom vanity. The garage is a one-car garage with additional room for storage. The back yard is spacious, perfect for outdoor activities.



Rent: $1100.00

Security Deposit: $1100.00

Beds: 3

Bath: 1

Sqft:1,004



For more information on this rental please contact:

WestCoast Management and Realty, Inc.

813-908-0766

to apply: www.wcmanagement.info



(RLNE3820084)