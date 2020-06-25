3411 Paloma Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated

Beautifully Maintained Holiday Home - You are viewing a beautifully maintained home that boasts an open floorplan, tile and laminate throughout, renovated bathrooms, washer/dryer hookups, and a screened in lanai. Not to mention that pest control is included, the proximity to major roadways and shopping centers! Call today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long!



**All pets need prior written approval from the owner before bringing pet into the home. No smoking permitted within home or on premises**



