Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:35 AM

3411 Paloma Dr.

3411 Paloma Drive · (813) 328-2293
Location

3411 Paloma Drive, Elfers, FL 34690
La Villa Gardens

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3411 Paloma Dr. · Avail. now

$1,255

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1388 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Maintained Holiday Home - You are viewing a beautifully maintained home that boasts an open floorplan, tile and laminate throughout, renovated bathrooms, washer/dryer hookups, and a screened in lanai. Not to mention that pest control is included, the proximity to major roadways and shopping centers! Call today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long!

**All pets need prior written approval from the owner before bringing pet into the home. No smoking permitted within home or on premises**

(RLNE4203345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3411 Paloma Dr. have any available units?
3411 Paloma Dr. has a unit available for $1,255 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3411 Paloma Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3411 Paloma Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3411 Paloma Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3411 Paloma Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3411 Paloma Dr. offer parking?
No, 3411 Paloma Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3411 Paloma Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3411 Paloma Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3411 Paloma Dr. have a pool?
No, 3411 Paloma Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3411 Paloma Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3411 Paloma Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3411 Paloma Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3411 Paloma Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3411 Paloma Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3411 Paloma Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
