COZY SUPER CLEAN SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 1 AND HALF BATHS! YOU WILL LOVE MAKING THIS HOUSE YOUR NEW HOME! TILED THROUGH OUT AND FRESHLY PAINTED! OVERSIZED 1 CAR GARAGE WITH CONVENIENT WASHER AND DRYER. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. OPREN ROOMY FLOOR PLAN WITH SLIDING GLASS DOORS LEADING TO A SPACIOUS SCREENED COVERED PORCH AND NICE SIZED YARD! NO PETS PLEASE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3312 BLAYTON STREET have any available units?
3312 BLAYTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
What amenities does 3312 BLAYTON STREET have?
Some of 3312 BLAYTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3312 BLAYTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3312 BLAYTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.