3312 BLAYTON STREET
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:35 AM

3312 BLAYTON STREET

3312 Blayton Street · No Longer Available
Location

3312 Blayton Street, Elfers, FL 34690
Eastwood Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COZY SUPER CLEAN SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 1 AND HALF BATHS! YOU WILL LOVE MAKING THIS HOUSE YOUR NEW HOME! TILED THROUGH OUT AND FRESHLY PAINTED! OVERSIZED 1 CAR GARAGE WITH CONVENIENT WASHER AND DRYER. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. OPREN ROOMY FLOOR PLAN WITH SLIDING GLASS DOORS LEADING TO A SPACIOUS SCREENED COVERED PORCH AND NICE SIZED YARD! NO PETS PLEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 BLAYTON STREET have any available units?
3312 BLAYTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
What amenities does 3312 BLAYTON STREET have?
Some of 3312 BLAYTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3312 BLAYTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3312 BLAYTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 BLAYTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3312 BLAYTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elfers.
Does 3312 BLAYTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3312 BLAYTON STREET offers parking.
Does 3312 BLAYTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3312 BLAYTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 BLAYTON STREET have a pool?
No, 3312 BLAYTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3312 BLAYTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 3312 BLAYTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 BLAYTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3312 BLAYTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3312 BLAYTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3312 BLAYTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

