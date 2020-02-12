7601 Abbey Lane #218B

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

1 Bed/1 Bath, Ground Floor Condo at Place One! - AVAILABLE NOW!! Ground floor condo, conveniently located steps from the pool has new appliances and new paint. Other features include an open floor plan with the dining room/living room combined, tub/shower combo, and a screened porch with storage closet. No washer and dryer. Community has On Site Laundry Facility. Super location to USF, Hospitals, dining, shopping and major roads. Call today for an appointment!

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy.

Community Features: Clubhouse, 2 Pools, Tennis Courts, Playground and On-Site Laundry Facility



FEATURES:

Ground Floor Unit

All Appliances

Open Floor Plan

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Tub/Shower Combo

On-Site Laundry Facility

All Tile Flooring

Ceiling Fans

Tub/Shower Combo

Screen Porch w/Storage Closet



Water/Sewer/Trash included



Small Pets (20lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid



(RLNE5103712)