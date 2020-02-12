All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Home
/
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
/
7601 Abbey Lane #218B
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

7601 Abbey Lane #218B

7601 Abbey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7601 Abbey Lane, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
1 Bed/1 Bath, Ground Floor Condo at Place One! - AVAILABLE NOW!! Ground floor condo, conveniently located steps from the pool has new appliances and new paint. Other features include an open floor plan with the dining room/living room combined, tub/shower combo, and a screened porch with storage closet. No washer and dryer. Community has On Site Laundry Facility. Super location to USF, Hospitals, dining, shopping and major roads. Call today for an appointment!
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy.
Community Features: Clubhouse, 2 Pools, Tennis Courts, Playground and On-Site Laundry Facility

FEATURES:
Ground Floor Unit
All Appliances
Open Floor Plan
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Tub/Shower Combo
On-Site Laundry Facility
All Tile Flooring
Ceiling Fans
Tub/Shower Combo
Screen Porch w/Storage Closet

Water/Sewer/Trash included

Small Pets (20lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid

(RLNE5103712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

How much should you be paying for rent?

