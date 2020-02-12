All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Find more places like 7529 Pitch Pine Cir., Unit D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
/
7529 Pitch Pine Cir., Unit D
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

7529 Pitch Pine Cir., Unit D

7529 Pitch Pine Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake-Orient Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7529 Pitch Pine Circle, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Cute and Affordable - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Cute condominium with dark cabinetry and nice flooring. The open floor plan in the family room is spacious with a large sliding glass door leading out to the balcony. This home features two large bedrooms and a Bath & a half with an extra Vanity and sink in the dressing area. Conveniently located, close to USF, Advent hospital, Veterans hospital, I-4, I-75 and the crosstown.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813.766.2343

(RLNE5555764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7529 Pitch Pine Cir., Unit D have any available units?
7529 Pitch Pine Cir., Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 7529 Pitch Pine Cir., Unit D have?
Some of 7529 Pitch Pine Cir., Unit D's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7529 Pitch Pine Cir., Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
7529 Pitch Pine Cir., Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7529 Pitch Pine Cir., Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 7529 Pitch Pine Cir., Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 7529 Pitch Pine Cir., Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 7529 Pitch Pine Cir., Unit D offers parking.
Does 7529 Pitch Pine Cir., Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7529 Pitch Pine Cir., Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7529 Pitch Pine Cir., Unit D have a pool?
Yes, 7529 Pitch Pine Cir., Unit D has a pool.
Does 7529 Pitch Pine Cir., Unit D have accessible units?
No, 7529 Pitch Pine Cir., Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 7529 Pitch Pine Cir., Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 7529 Pitch Pine Cir., Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7529 Pitch Pine Cir., Unit D have units with air conditioning?
No, 7529 Pitch Pine Cir., Unit D does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Sublet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr
East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Similar Pages

East Lake-Orient Park 1 BedroomsEast Lake-Orient Park 2 Bedrooms
East Lake-Orient Park Apartments with GymEast Lake-Orient Park Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake-Orient Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa