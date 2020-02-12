All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

7510 Needle Leaf Place #53A

7510 Needle Leaf Place · No Longer Available
Location

7510 Needle Leaf Place, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
1 Bed/1 Bath, Ground Floor Condo at Place One! - AVAILABLE NOW! Super nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath, ground floor condo! All tile flooring throughout, Living room/dining area combo, 2 closets in bedroom, covered porch with a storage closet! Water/Sewer/Trash Included!
Community features an On-site Laundry Facility, Swimming Pool and Tennis Court

FEATURES AND REQUIREMENTS:
Ground Floor Unit
All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Double Closets in Master
Tile Flooring
Ceiling Fans
Covered Porch
Outside Storage Closet
Open Parking
Water/Sewer/Trash included
Community Laundry Facility On-Site
Tenants are required to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

Small Pets (20lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current paystubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE4892569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7510 Needle Leaf Place #53A have any available units?
7510 Needle Leaf Place #53A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 7510 Needle Leaf Place #53A have?
Some of 7510 Needle Leaf Place #53A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7510 Needle Leaf Place #53A currently offering any rent specials?
7510 Needle Leaf Place #53A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7510 Needle Leaf Place #53A pet-friendly?
Yes, 7510 Needle Leaf Place #53A is pet friendly.
Does 7510 Needle Leaf Place #53A offer parking?
Yes, 7510 Needle Leaf Place #53A offers parking.
Does 7510 Needle Leaf Place #53A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7510 Needle Leaf Place #53A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7510 Needle Leaf Place #53A have a pool?
Yes, 7510 Needle Leaf Place #53A has a pool.
Does 7510 Needle Leaf Place #53A have accessible units?
Yes, 7510 Needle Leaf Place #53A has accessible units.
Does 7510 Needle Leaf Place #53A have units with dishwashers?
No, 7510 Needle Leaf Place #53A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7510 Needle Leaf Place #53A have units with air conditioning?
No, 7510 Needle Leaf Place #53A does not have units with air conditioning.
