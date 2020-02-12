7510 Needle Leaf Place #53A

Amenities

1 Bed/1 Bath, Ground Floor Condo at Place One! - AVAILABLE NOW! Super nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath, ground floor condo! All tile flooring throughout, Living room/dining area combo, 2 closets in bedroom, covered porch with a storage closet! Water/Sewer/Trash Included!

Community features an On-site Laundry Facility, Swimming Pool and Tennis Court



FEATURES AND REQUIREMENTS:

Ground Floor Unit

All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Double Closets in Master

Tile Flooring

Ceiling Fans

Covered Porch

Outside Storage Closet

Open Parking

Water/Sewer/Trash included

Community Laundry Facility On-Site

Tenants are required to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



Small Pets (20lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current paystubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



