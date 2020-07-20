All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Find more places like 7508 East 25th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
/
7508 East 25th Avenue
Last updated July 31 2019 at 2:06 PM

7508 East 25th Avenue

7508 E 25th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake-Orient Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7508 E 25th Ave, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33619
East Lake - Orient Park

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7508 East 25th Avenue have any available units?
7508 East 25th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
Is 7508 East 25th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7508 East 25th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7508 East 25th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7508 East 25th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7508 East 25th Avenue offer parking?
No, 7508 East 25th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7508 East 25th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7508 East 25th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7508 East 25th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7508 East 25th Avenue has a pool.
Does 7508 East 25th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7508 East 25th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7508 East 25th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7508 East 25th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7508 East 25th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7508 East 25th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr
East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Similar Pages

East Lake-Orient Park 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEast Lake-Orient Park 2 Bedroom Apartments
East Lake-Orient Park Apartments with BalconiesEast Lake-Orient Park Cheap Apartments
East Lake-Orient Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
Fish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLFeather Sound, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa