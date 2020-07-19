Rent Calculator
All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Find more places like 6822 Oakdale Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
/
6822 Oakdale Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6822 Oakdale Dr
6822 Oakdale Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake-Orient Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6822 Oakdale Drive, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Must see this awesome 3/2 with w/d connections and pretty back yard, with screened patio AND upstairs balcony. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, and newer beautiful flooring
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6822 Oakdale Dr have any available units?
6822 Oakdale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
.
Is 6822 Oakdale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6822 Oakdale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6822 Oakdale Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6822 Oakdale Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Lake-Orient Park
.
Does 6822 Oakdale Dr offer parking?
No, 6822 Oakdale Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6822 Oakdale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6822 Oakdale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6822 Oakdale Dr have a pool?
No, 6822 Oakdale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6822 Oakdale Dr have accessible units?
No, 6822 Oakdale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6822 Oakdale Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6822 Oakdale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6822 Oakdale Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6822 Oakdale Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
