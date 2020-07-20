All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Last updated August 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

3415 North 56th Street

3415 North 56th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3415 North 56th Street, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33619
East Lake - Orient Park

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Quaint house located on corner lot

(RLNE5018464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3415 North 56th Street have any available units?
3415 North 56th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
Is 3415 North 56th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3415 North 56th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3415 North 56th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3415 North 56th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake-Orient Park.
Does 3415 North 56th Street offer parking?
No, 3415 North 56th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3415 North 56th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3415 North 56th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3415 North 56th Street have a pool?
No, 3415 North 56th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3415 North 56th Street have accessible units?
No, 3415 North 56th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3415 North 56th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3415 North 56th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3415 North 56th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3415 North 56th Street has units with air conditioning.
