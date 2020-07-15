AL
283 Apartments for rent in Desoto Lakes, FL with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportuniti... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4482 WINSTON LANE N
4482 Winston Lane North, Desoto Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1073 sqft
Really nice 2 Bedroom villa with a 1 car garage, fantastic lake view, screened lanai and outside wood deck. High ceilings, Courtyard entrance. Close to I-75, UTC mall, variety of restaurants and entertainment.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4836 BARCELONA AVENUE
4836 Barcelona Avenue, Desoto Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1634 sqft
This lovely home has been waiting for you. Vinyl plank flooring is found throughout the interior. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and modern cabinets.
Results within 1 mile of Desoto Lakes
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
$
39 Units Available
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1337 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Palm Aire in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3756 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3756 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1210 sqft
Immaculately kept unit, centrally located to everything Sarasota has to offer! Parkridge is tucked away in a beautiful gated community, with a lovely swimming pool for the amazing summer days! This unit is comfortably furnished, with a lovely pond

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Kensington Park
3760 DOVER DRIVE
3760 Dover Drive, Kensington Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1133 sqft
3 bedroom 1-1/2 bath home convenient to downtown, shopping and I-75. Vaulted ceilings, This home features laminate and tile flooring flooring, a screened porch, inside laundry room with washer dryer hookups and 1 car carport.

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8261 VILLA GRANDE COURT
8261 Villa Grande Court, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1818 sqft
HIDDEN GEM IS LOCATED OFF UNIVERSITY PARKWAY. SONOMA OFFERS A COMMUNITY CABANA, IN GROUND POOL, BASKETBALL COURT, TENNIS COURT, TOT LOT AND PRIVATE ACCESS TO 55 ACRE CONSERVATORY NATURE PRESERVE WITH WALKING TRAILS.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
3316 HADFIELD GREENE
3316 Hadfield Greene, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1651 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED TURN KEY VILLA with vaulted ceilings and TROPICAL GOLF COURSE VIEWS. Sit on the large lanai and enjoy the view of the serene grassy golf course and the wildlife .
Results within 5 miles of Desoto Lakes
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
19 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,335
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 15 at 07:24 PM
$
26 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,297
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1471 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:44 PM
42 Units Available
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1469 sqft
Just a few minutes from AMC Barrett 24 Commons Theater, these apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a clubhouse, business center and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
13 Units Available
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1427 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
$
56 Units Available
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1302 sqft
TGM University Park offers an ideal combination of location and lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 06:18 PM
56 Units Available
Rosemary District
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,340
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 15 at 06:37 PM
19 Units Available
Rosemary District
ARCOS Apartments
320 Central Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,475
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1386 sqft
Within an urban community near dining and shops. Close to the beach. Apartments feature 10- to 14-foot ceilings, updated kitchens and bathrooms, and designer finishes. Pool and fitness center on-site.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
31 Units Available
The Venue at Lakewood Ranch
8240 Lakewood Ranch, The Meadows, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,278
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1393 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens and custom cabinetry. Residents enjoy such amenities as a saltwater pool, a fitness center and a coffee bar. Opposite Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
17 Units Available
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
965 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 09:26 PM
4 Units Available
Oneco
Hidden Acres Apartments
1284 Hidden Cir E, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$759
1 Bedroom
$964
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Sarasota, FL, Hidden Acres provides you with ranch-style living at its finest. A quiet community nestled under large oak and pine trees, Hidden Acres offers everything you could want in a small friendly community.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
25 Units Available
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1308 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
26 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1319 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
78 Units Available
The Harrison
2575 University Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1589 sqft
At The Harrison, we imagine the possibilities & deliver you the experience you deserve. Situated in Sarasota, FL, our community allows you convenience to exquisite dining, shopping and entertainment spaces.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 9 at 09:04 PM
Contact for Availability
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Luxury living within miles of I-75 and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Open-air community lounge with fireplace, pool, outdoor grilling area and fire pit. Apartments have gourmet kitchens, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:28 PM
14 Units Available
Advenir At Gateway Lakes
1000 Marlin Lakes Cir, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,168
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1246 sqft
Explore on-site amenities, including a pool area with a sundeck and walking trail. Unit features vinyl wood flooring and stackable washer and dryers. Located close to I-75 and Fruitville Park.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
8005 Hampton Court
8005 Hampton Court, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1722 sqft
Annual turnkey furnished 2/2 with den SFH in University Park Country Club - Annual, turnkey furnished home in University Park Country Club, a premier address, due to location, natural beauty and amenities.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2327 Beneva Terrace
2327 Beneva Terrace, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Terraces of Forest Lakes - Convenient mid-town location, 10 minutes from downtown Sarasota, located off of Beneva Rd. between Weber and Bahia Vista. Ground floor, two bedrooms, two baths, tile throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Desoto Lakes, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Desoto Lakes renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

