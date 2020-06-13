Apartment List
127 Apartments for rent in Laurel, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
602 Cocoanut Crescent
602 Coconut Crescent, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
3000 sqft
Very spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home available for your vacation stay. Bring the family and invite friends; there's plenty of room for every one.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
215 RUBENS DRIVE
215 Rubens Drive, Laurel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1290 sqft
Top-grade interior, prime location, quality association, excellent value -- you will like this unit for sure. Modern, upgraded, kitchen and baths with new granite, lighting, and cabinetry. Freshly painted. Exquisite low-maintenance plank flooring.

1 of 88

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
745 SHAKETT CREEK DRIVE
745 Shakett Creek Drive, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,475
4498 sqft
Breathtaking views of Intracoastal Waterway from this Key West Style custom home situated in the gated boating community of Shakett Creek Pointe. Fish, Kayak, or paddleboard all from your backyard! This 3-bedroom 3.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
5100 JESSIE HARBOR DRIVE
5100 Jessie Harbor Drive, Laurel, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2484 sqft
Residence at the coveted Blackburn Harbor condominiums waterfront community. This high end unit has expansive wrap around covered balcony for you to enjoy the endless water views and amazing sunsets. This residence offers under building garage.
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3708 SANDSPUR LANE
3708 Sandspur Lane, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
928 sqft
Cute "Seagrape Cottage" available for a relaxing stay on Casey Key. Nestled in the center of the key just steps away from a private beach easement for solitude on the beach.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Venice
1 Unit Available
525 PARKDALE
525 Parkdale Mews, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
977 sqft
Trade in those heels and ties for shorts and flops and get away for a rejuvenating retreat on quaint Venice Island.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3521 CASEY KEY ROAD
3521 Casey Key Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1052 sqft
Gorgeous beach cottage and artist retreat, recently professionally decorated and ready for that perfect getaway. This house has a private 120 foot beach on pristine Casey Key.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2910 CASEY KEY ROAD
2910 Casey Key Road, Sarasota County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
4393 sqft
Gorgeous home on the bayside of Casey Key, short walk to the private beach on pristine sands with views across the Gulf of Mexico. Nestled behind a wall and double gates, there is a circular driveway with garages hidden around the side of the house.
1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
25 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1376 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.
1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
58 Units Available
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! Ask us how to receive June's rent for free, plus receive $750 off of July and August's rent when you move in by 6/30/20!* Treviso Grand represents the best
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
142 Units Available
Sage on Palmer Ranch
12501 Honore Avenue, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1315 sqft
Sage on Palmer Ranch is a beautiful new luxury apartment community in the heart of Palmer Ranch, Sarasota, offering a range between one to three bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8911 Midnight Pass Rd Apt 311
8911 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
846 sqft
Breathtaking views of the Bay & Gulf from your 3rd floor condo. This newly renovated furnished one (1) bedroom at Sunrise Cove has it all.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8750 Midnight Pass Rd Apt 202
8750 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
800 sqft
This One Bedroom, One Bath completely remodeled for your seasonal enjoyment.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Golden Beach
1 Unit Available
624 Flamingo Dr
624 Flamingo Drive, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
800 sqft
One of the best features to this unit is the location and community! With it's own private beach, it's small courtyard building layout surrounding a heated community pool and central to all the Venice island amenities.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
901 Riviera St
901 Riviera Street, Venice, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3314 sqft
Amazingly Fantastic!! Here we have a 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a pool and hot tub on Venice Island, centrally located to the beach, shopping and downtown. The space to spread out inside this house is expansive. A very pleasant foyer greets you.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821
4232 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1191 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bed, 2 bath condo in Palmer Ranch.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
8750 Olde Hickory Avenue
8750 Olde Hickory Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1238 sqft
Short term vacation rental - 2BR/2B first floor condo with 1238 sq. ft. Tastefully turnkey furnished, this home is completely updated and is located in the desirable Terraces Community of Stoneybrook Golf & Country Club.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Venice Edgewood
1 Unit Available
928 Myrtle Avenue
928 Myrtle Avenue, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
960 sqft
2021 Season Availability - Seasonal Venice Cottage Two Bedroom, One bath, Convenient location to all of Venice Amenities. - 2021 Season Availability January, February, March: $3,000/mo - 3 month minimum (April 2021 not available).

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Venice
1 Unit Available
133 Te
133 Miami Avenue East, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1733 sqft
ONLY TWO MONTHS WILL MOVE YOU TO THIS BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY CORNER TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN THE PRESTIGIOUS AND PEACEFUL TUSCANY VILLAGE COMMUNITY AT KENDALL. - FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS AND BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS. - MOVE-IN CONDITION.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
1922 Marcia Street
1922 Marcia Street, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
Move in to this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex apartment with an open floor plan, new kitchen and island, quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, private screened backyard porch, private fenced yard with stone pavers, in unit washer/dryer,

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4005 CASEY KEY ROAD
4005 Casey Key Road, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2544 sqft
WATERFRONT COTTAGE WITH GREAT VIEWS OF GULF OF MEXICO!!! Watch the sunset over the Gulf of Mexico from your living room or - more likely - from your front deck overlooking the pristine waters of the Gulf! This contemporary home was totally updated

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Sarabay Acres
1 Unit Available
181 NAVIGATION CIRCLE
181 Navigation Circle, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1244 sqft
GATED! UNFURNISHED ANNUAL, Over sized impact windows offers lots of natural light and 9 ft.plus ceilings are an added bonus. The kitchen features a large center island, 42” cabinetry and Granite counters with a closet pantry.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4236 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4236 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
957 sqft
This wonderful second floor unit in the gated community of Plaza De Flores in Sarasota will not last long! With 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an open concept living and dining area there will be plenty of room for entertaining family and friends!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Venice Gardens
1 Unit Available
1655 WILLOW LANE
1655 Willow Lane, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1746 sqft
PANORAMIC VIEWS OF LAKE MAGNOLIA! EVERY ROOM HAS A VIEW!! Inside you will find a spacious 2 bed/3 baths 1746 sq ft, open floor plan home with authentic tile flooring from Spain and accent tiles from Mexico.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Laurel, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Laurel renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

