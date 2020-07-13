/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:36 AM
93 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in DeBary, FL
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Debary Plantation
472 Quail Hill Dr
472 Quail Hill Drive, DeBary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1905 sqft
472 Quail Hill Dr. Debary - Property Id: 127869 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127869 Property Id 127869 (RLNE5878662)
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Debary Plantation
388 HINSDALE DRIVE
388 Hinsdale Drive, DeBary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1997 sqft
Beautiful rental in the heart of the Debary Golf and Country Club. This custom built unfurnished home by Waterford affords you lots of privacy.
Results within 5 miles of DeBary
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
12 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Dogs are allowed and can be cared for at the exclusive grooming area. The grocery store is steps away. Nearby Interstate 4 provides a quick commute.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
$
9 Units Available
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
911 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at Eden in Sanford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
30 Units Available
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$967
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1400 sqft
Close to I-4, SR-417, shopping at Seminole Towne Center, Bentley Elementary, Derby Park, Idyllwide Elementary, Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Garden, scenic walking trails. Pet-friendly apartments with dog park, private tanning salon, home cinema, poolside cabana, outdoor kitchen, 24-hour sports club.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
13 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1260 sqft
These units feature their own private balconies or patios, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, cookout area, tennis court and 24-hour gym. There's also shopping along nearby Route 417.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
853 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1125 sqft
Proudly introducing Lake Monroe Apartments, a brand-new community set to change your expectations for luxury suburban living.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
23 Units Available
Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr, Orange City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located and convenient, these units are welcoming and new. Amenities include open floor plans, large closets, new kitchens and an on-site tanning bed and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
15 Units Available
Savannah Park
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl, Sanford, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1037 sqft
Conveniently located near Interstate 4 with easy access to shopping and dining. Units have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, gym, tennis court and coffee bar. Concierge.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
12 Units Available
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,104
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern kitchens, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garage parking, trash valet. Easy access to I-4, 417, public transit, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
237 Units Available
Integra Dunes
100 Integra Dunes Circle, DeLand, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1402 sqft
Live carefree every day. At Integra Dunes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
53 Units Available
Allure on Parkway
1400 Encore Pl, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,272
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1203 sqft
Welcome to Allure on Parkway, a new height of living designed for those seeking a lifestyle above the norm. Allure isn’t just another apartment community, it’s an experience beyond any that you’ve had before.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1337 sqft
Close to I-4 and I-417. Larger apartments with up to three bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and air conditioning provided. Beautiful landscaping. Gated, private community.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
484 Saint Remi Way
484 Saint Remi Way, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,680
2710 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 Bed 3 Bath Home For Rent in Sanford, FL! - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL home for rent in the gated community of Versailles in Sanford. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area. OPEN master suite.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2078 Northumbria Dr
2078 Northumbria Drive, Seminole County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
2711 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Single Family Home - Property Id: 305883 Stunning 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home is ready for a new family. Plenty of entertaining room in the 2700+ sq.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
219 Via Tuscany Loop
219 Via Tuscany Loop, Lake Mary, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3324 sqft
219 Via Tuscany Loop Available 08/15/20 Exclusive Pool Home in Lake Mary on a Cul-de-Sac - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th! Gorgeous! 2 story, 5 bedroom, 3 bath, pool home in Lake Mary! It is the perfect home for entertaining friends and family! Huge kitchen
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
331 SILVER PINE DRIVE
331 Silver Pine Drive, Lake Mary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1712 sqft
Beautiful updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in well maintained Hills of Lake Mary subdivision. Enjoy the mature tree lined streets just minutes to Lake Mary Blvd, I-4 and 417. Home has a very spacious open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
1570 Stargazer Terrace
1570 Stargazer Terrace, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2753 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
280 Maureen Drive
280 Maureen Drive, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2706 sqft
Amazing Renovated LAKE FRONT Home in Sanford!!!! - Welcome home to Lake Sylvan Estates! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2535 River Landing Drive
2535 River Landing Drive, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1780 sqft
2535 River Landing Drive Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 3 Bath with Bonus Room Gated Condo for Rent in Sanford, FL! RIVERVIEW TOWNHOMES!!! - Beautiful 3 Bed 3 Bath with Bonus Room Gated Condo for Rent in Sanford, FL! Welcome home to the gated
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1634 Tennyson Ct.
1634 Tennyson Court, Heathrow, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2669 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bed 3 Bath Guard Gated Home for Rent in Heathrow, FL! - Gorgeous 4 Bed 3 Bath Guard Gated Home for Rent in Heathrow, FL.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2403 NORTHUMBRIA DR SEMINOLE COUNTY
2403 Northumbria Drive, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
3028 sqft
Beautiful Property in Sanford/ Buckingham Estates - This 4 bd / 3 ba 3028 square foot home is available for occupancy 7/7/2020. Gated and guarded community.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1233 Travertine Ter
1233 Travertine Terrace, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1914 sqft
IMMACULATELY CLEAN & NEW PAINT! This luxury 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath townhome is located in the highly sought after GATED subdivision of Greystone, conveniently located minutes to I-4, the Central Florida Greenway and the Seminole Town Center
