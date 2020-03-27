All apartments in Daytona Beach Shores
3047 S Atlantic Ave Apt 604

3047 South Atlantic Avenue · (386) 423-0778
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3047 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
Watch the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean while staying in this oceanfront condo with amazing panoramic ocean views! Sit out on the balcony and enjoy that lovely ocean breeze. This 6th floor condo has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, sleeps 4! Washer and Dryer in unit (one of few in this building) Located in the tranquil Daytona Shores with on site amenities, close to restaurants, shopping, and golf! This building has many amenities! You will enjoy the "World's Most Famous Beach"!!
To book your vacation today visit http://www.keyesvacationrentals.com/vrp/rentals/prop1025.htm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3047 S Atlantic Ave Apt 604 have any available units?
3047 S Atlantic Ave Apt 604 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Daytona Beach Shores, FL.
What amenities does 3047 S Atlantic Ave Apt 604 have?
Some of 3047 S Atlantic Ave Apt 604's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3047 S Atlantic Ave Apt 604 currently offering any rent specials?
3047 S Atlantic Ave Apt 604 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3047 S Atlantic Ave Apt 604 pet-friendly?
No, 3047 S Atlantic Ave Apt 604 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daytona Beach Shores.
Does 3047 S Atlantic Ave Apt 604 offer parking?
No, 3047 S Atlantic Ave Apt 604 does not offer parking.
Does 3047 S Atlantic Ave Apt 604 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3047 S Atlantic Ave Apt 604 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3047 S Atlantic Ave Apt 604 have a pool?
Yes, 3047 S Atlantic Ave Apt 604 has a pool.
Does 3047 S Atlantic Ave Apt 604 have accessible units?
No, 3047 S Atlantic Ave Apt 604 does not have accessible units.
Does 3047 S Atlantic Ave Apt 604 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3047 S Atlantic Ave Apt 604 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3047 S Atlantic Ave Apt 604 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3047 S Atlantic Ave Apt 604 has units with air conditioning.
