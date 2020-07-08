All apartments in Daytona Beach Shores
Find more places like
1 Oceans West Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Daytona Beach Shores, FL
/
1 Oceans West Boulevard
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:43 AM

1 Oceans West Boulevard

1 Oceans West Boulevard · (386) 256-4760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Daytona Beach Shores
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1 Oceans West Boulevard, Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5B3 · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
tennis court
BEST OF ALL WORLDS! Ocean and Intra-Coastal Views! A wonderful opportunity to lease a 1 bedroom 2 balcony unit totally updated. Kitchen shines with new granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. The living/dining area features expansive views with a triple panel floor to ceiling glass wall and a balcony. Bedroom also has it's own private balcony with peak through views of the ocean. Bath has a double size shower with Handshower/Rainshower options. Sliding Glass Doors are High Impact/Hurricane Code. New paint and tile through out. With-in walking distance is a grocery store, drug store, tennis courts, pickle ball courts, golf course, community center, ocean/beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1 Oceans West Boulevard have any available units?
1 Oceans West Boulevard has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Oceans West Boulevard have?
Some of 1 Oceans West Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Oceans West Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1 Oceans West Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Oceans West Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1 Oceans West Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daytona Beach Shores.
Does 1 Oceans West Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1 Oceans West Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1 Oceans West Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Oceans West Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Oceans West Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1 Oceans West Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1 Oceans West Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1 Oceans West Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Oceans West Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Oceans West Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Oceans West Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Oceans West Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Daytona Beach Shores 1 BedroomsDaytona Beach Shores 2 BedroomsDaytona Beach Shores 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDaytona Beach Shores 3 BedroomsDaytona Beach Shores Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLDeLand, FLSouth Daytona, FLTitusville, FLWekiwa Springs, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College