1 Oceans West Boulevard.

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking tennis court

BEST OF ALL WORLDS! Ocean and Intra-Coastal Views! A wonderful opportunity to lease a 1 bedroom 2 balcony unit totally updated. Kitchen shines with new granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. The living/dining area features expansive views with a triple panel floor to ceiling glass wall and a balcony. Bedroom also has it's own private balcony with peak through views of the ocean. Bath has a double size shower with Handshower/Rainshower options. Sliding Glass Doors are High Impact/Hurricane Code. New paint and tile through out. With-in walking distance is a grocery store, drug store, tennis courts, pickle ball courts, golf course, community center, ocean/beach.