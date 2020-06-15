All apartments in Cypress Lake
15229 Cricket LN
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:02 AM

15229 Cricket LN

15229 Cricket Lane · (239) 989-0111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15229 Cricket Lane, Cypress Lake, FL 33919

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Start your next chapter in this three bed, two bath, two car garage home at The Meadow in Parker Lakes. Enjoy the lake views from the master bedroom, kitchen or family room. This home also offers french doors, vaulted ceilings, eat in kitchen. Skylights in master bath provide tons of light. Parker Lakes is in a fantastic community with great amenities in a great location for anyone looking to take advantage of all that South West Florida has to offer!! Very close to beaches, shopping, Spring training facilities for the Red Sox and Twins baseball teams and all types of dining!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15229 Cricket LN have any available units?
15229 Cricket LN has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 15229 Cricket LN currently offering any rent specials?
15229 Cricket LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15229 Cricket LN pet-friendly?
No, 15229 Cricket LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress Lake.
Does 15229 Cricket LN offer parking?
Yes, 15229 Cricket LN does offer parking.
Does 15229 Cricket LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15229 Cricket LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15229 Cricket LN have a pool?
No, 15229 Cricket LN does not have a pool.
Does 15229 Cricket LN have accessible units?
No, 15229 Cricket LN does not have accessible units.
Does 15229 Cricket LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 15229 Cricket LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15229 Cricket LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 15229 Cricket LN does not have units with air conditioning.
