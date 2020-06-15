15229 Cricket LN

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Start your next chapter in this three bed, two bath, two car garage home at The Meadow in Parker Lakes. Enjoy the lake views from the master bedroom, kitchen or family room. This home also offers french doors, vaulted ceilings, eat in kitchen. Skylights in master bath provide tons of light. Parker Lakes is in a fantastic community with great amenities in a great location for anyone looking to take advantage of all that South West Florida has to offer!! Very close to beaches, shopping, Spring training facilities for the Red Sox and Twins baseball teams and all types of dining!!