Amenities

parking recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Beautiful Berkley model town home, only lived in two years. Upgraded with ceiling fans, lighting, tile back splash. Great view of the lake and pool, nice quiet community in the perfect area just a few miles from the hospital and approximately 7 miles from the beach. Lots of shopping and the Barbara B Mann event center nearby as well as Lakes Park within walking distance.