14501 Daffodil DR

BOOK YOUR TRIP TO PARADISE NOW!!! This unit is ready and waiting for you. The Resort style community offers endless amenities. This lovely upgraded 2nd floor unit offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a den. Lovely furnishings in this unit will make it a pleasant stay. The community boasts, fountains, lakes, a resort style pool with spa and clubhouse. Are you looking to stay active? Enjoy the tennis courts, fitness center, shuffleboard, bocce ball....the fun goes on and on. Book your winter getaway before this one gets scooped up.