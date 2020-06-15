All apartments in Cypress Lake
Find more places like 14501 Daffodil DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cypress Lake, FL
/
14501 Daffodil DR
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:23 PM

14501 Daffodil DR

14501 Daffodil Drive · (239) 634-3130
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cypress Lake
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

14501 Daffodil Drive, Cypress Lake, FL 33919

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1207 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
bocce court
shuffle board
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
shuffle board
hot tub
tennis court
BOOK YOUR TRIP TO PARADISE NOW!!! This unit is ready and waiting for you. The Resort style community offers endless amenities. This lovely upgraded 2nd floor unit offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a den. Lovely furnishings in this unit will make it a pleasant stay. The community boasts, fountains, lakes, a resort style pool with spa and clubhouse. Are you looking to stay active? Enjoy the tennis courts, fitness center, shuffleboard, bocce ball....the fun goes on and on. Book your winter getaway before this one gets scooped up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14501 Daffodil DR have any available units?
14501 Daffodil DR has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14501 Daffodil DR have?
Some of 14501 Daffodil DR's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14501 Daffodil DR currently offering any rent specials?
14501 Daffodil DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14501 Daffodil DR pet-friendly?
No, 14501 Daffodil DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress Lake.
Does 14501 Daffodil DR offer parking?
No, 14501 Daffodil DR does not offer parking.
Does 14501 Daffodil DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14501 Daffodil DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14501 Daffodil DR have a pool?
Yes, 14501 Daffodil DR has a pool.
Does 14501 Daffodil DR have accessible units?
No, 14501 Daffodil DR does not have accessible units.
Does 14501 Daffodil DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 14501 Daffodil DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14501 Daffodil DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 14501 Daffodil DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 14501 Daffodil DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Heronwood Apartments
13809 Heronwood Lane
Cypress Lake, FL 33919
Bay Harbor
9601 Bay Harbor Cir
Cypress Lake, FL 33919

Similar Pages

Cypress Lake 1 BedroomsCypress Lake 2 Bedrooms
Cypress Lake Apartments with GymCypress Lake Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Cypress Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FL
Whiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity