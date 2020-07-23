Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:02 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Cypress Gardens, FL with garages

Cypress Gardens apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
408 Whitman Rd
408 Whitman Road Southeast, Cypress Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Available 09/15/20 BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME 3 BEDROOM - 2 BATHROOM WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. Available for occupancy SEPTEMBER 15th 2020. This property has a new kitchen with all major Appliances included. Home also has a large pool.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
600 MARTINIQUE DRIVE
600 Martinique Drive, Cypress Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1628 sqft
READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Fully furnished 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom POOL home! Located in the beautiful neighborhood of Orchid Springs, this home includes an updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, and hardwood flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Cypress Gardens

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4420 Glenns Landing
4420 Glenns Landing, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1560 sqft
Southeast Winter Haven Home with Community Pool in Cypress Landings - What more could you be looking for, this house comes with all the perks. The property at 4420 Glenns Landing is located in the community of Cypress Landings.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
16 St Kitts Circle
16 Saint Kitts Circle, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1446 sqft
Southeast Winter Haven Home In Garden Grove Area - Stop your home search here! COMING SOON!!!!. The home boasts 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, a 2 car garage, and rear porch.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
607 Lyndsey Ln
607 Lydsey Lane, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1642 sqft
Pack Your Bags! This beautiful home is MOVE IN READY! Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 car garage! Enjoy your Large Eat In Kitchen with a Breakfast Bar that opens to the Family Room.
Results within 5 miles of Cypress Gardens

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
101 Aviation Drive
101 Aviation Drive, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1457 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
452 Squires Grove Drive
452 Squires Grove Drive, Eagle Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1767 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2055381 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
812 29th St NW
812 29th Street Northwest, Inwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1663 sqft
This newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available now. - This newly updated 3 bedrooms 2 bath home is available now. All new vinyl plank floors.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
5819 Windridge Dr
5819 Windridge Drive, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1836 sqft
Nice single family home for rent in Winter Haven, 4 beds, 2 baths, located in Windridge community. This property has been renovated and is ready to be rented. You will love the spacious floor plan of this unit.

1 of 41

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Lake Ashton West
5412 HOGAN LANE
5412 Hogan Lane, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2363 sqft
W E L C O M E Home! to your STUNNING retreat on one of Central Florida’s Premier, planned active adult communities! Everything about the Lake Asthon Community in Winter Haven was meticulously planned for a lifestyle that can be energetic or relaxed

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
430 RED HAWK LOOP
430 Red Hawk Loop, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1065 sqft
Fully Furnished short term rental available 6/1/2020 to 12/15/2020. This fully furnished home sits in a quiet neighborhood. Kitchen has been updated with all new stainless steel appliances and is fully stocked with pots, pans and cooking utensils.

1 of 16

Last updated August 16 at 10:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Ashton Golf Club
4148 ABERDEEN LANE
4148 Aberdeen Lane, Lake Wales, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1319 sqft
2 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Lake Ashton, a guard gated, 55+ golf community. Large open Kitchen with ample cabinet space, closet pantry, breakfast bar, and inside laundry. Split Bedroom plan. Master Bedroom has a private bath with dual sinks.
Results within 10 miles of Cypress Gardens

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 07:56 AM
1 Unit Available
3845 K-Ville Avenue - 1
3845 K Ville Avenue, Fussels Corner, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1216 sqft
Two bed, two bathroom home with a bonus room and a screened in patio. Large garage that could fit two cars and provide extra storage, if needed.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
4666 Osprey Way
4666 Osprey Way, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1683 sqft
Make the Halley plan your first home. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a 2-car garage and landscaped backyard. You will also enjoy granite counter tops, energy efficient design. Set up an appointment today!!! Renter's Insurance Required.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills
830 Brentwood Dr
830 Brentwood Drive, Lake Wales, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1976 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom house with bonus office space and the pool - Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage with a bonus office space home for rent in Lake wales. The family room includes a beautiful fireplace and tile flooring.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Southern Dunes Golf Course
2414 Saint Augustine Blvd
2414 Saint Augustine Boulevard, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1505 sqft
3/2.5 house for rent, fully furnished with private pool, gated community

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
1006 ROBERTA ROAD
1006 Roberta Road, Lake Wales, FL
Studio
$1,200
1800 sqft
Located in whispering ridge just a couple of miles from downtown and other shopping. 3 bedroom two and a half bath home with an open floor plan and vaulted ceilings two car garage and much more.

1 of 27

Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
326 BRIARBROOK LANE
326 Briarbrook Ln, Haines City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2654 sqft
Beautiful, bright and full of upgrades home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 cars garage, located in the highly desired Haines Ridge community! As you enter this one story home you will be impressed!.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Cypress Gardens, FL

Cypress Gardens apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

