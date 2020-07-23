Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:41 AM

36 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cypress Gardens, FL

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Cypress Gardens provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit... Read Guide >

Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1020 Robin Lane
1020 Robin Lane, Cypress Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1347 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
408 Whitman Rd
408 Whitman Road Southeast, Cypress Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Available 09/15/20 BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME 3 BEDROOM - 2 BATHROOM WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. Available for occupancy SEPTEMBER 15th 2020. This property has a new kitchen with all major Appliances included. Home also has a large pool.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1001 Robin Ln
1001 Robin Lane, Cypress Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1424 sqft
Stunning Luxury Pool home in Winter Haven Florida! - Have a staycation every weekend in this 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom POOL home in Winter Haven Florida.
Results within 1 mile of Cypress Gardens
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
10 Units Available
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1300 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.

Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
320 Lake Daisy Loop
320 Lake Daisy Loop, Polk County, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4420 Glenns Landing
4420 Glenns Landing, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1560 sqft
Southeast Winter Haven Home with Community Pool in Cypress Landings - What more could you be looking for, this house comes with all the perks. The property at 4420 Glenns Landing is located in the community of Cypress Landings.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
16 St Kitts Circle
16 Saint Kitts Circle, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1446 sqft
Southeast Winter Haven Home In Garden Grove Area - Stop your home search here! COMING SOON!!!!. The home boasts 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, a 2 car garage, and rear porch.

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
1400 Ne 4thave
1400 Avenue E Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1544 sqft
VERY NICE House, CLEAN, COMFORTABLE, FULLY FURNISHED In East Boca Raton Florida. Walk to public, Starbucks to the Beach, to Boca Raton Downtown (Mizner Park) with all the nice restaurant with great food and Shopping Center.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
607 Lyndsey Ln
607 Lydsey Lane, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1642 sqft
Pack Your Bags! This beautiful home is MOVE IN READY! Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 car garage! Enjoy your Large Eat In Kitchen with a Breakfast Bar that opens to the Family Room.
Results within 5 miles of Cypress Gardens
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1933 sqft
Welcome to luxury living in Winter Haven. Lakeshore Club is located on the Chain of Lakes between Lake Howard and Lake Mary minutes from downtown Winter Haven.

Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
5658 Forest Ridge Drive
5658 Forest Ridge Drive, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1712 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
452 Squires Grove Drive
452 Squires Grove Drive, Eagle Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2055381 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.

Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
2401 Avenue A Terrace Northwest
2401 Avenue a Terrace Northwest, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1401 sqft
Nice 3BR 2BA brick ranch home features lots of living space with ceramic tile flooring and an open living and dining room floor plan. The kitchen has convenient carport access! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5890 Windridge Drive
5890 Windridge Drive, Winter Haven, FL
Available 08/01/20 WindRidge - Property Id: 318611 Take a look at this enormous 4 bed 3.5 bath two story single family home in Winter Haven. This home features a Spacious Master bedroom with dual closets, garden tub and stand up shower.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
812 29th St NW
812 29th Street Northwest, Inwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1663 sqft
This newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available now. - This newly updated 3 bedrooms 2 bath home is available now. All new vinyl plank floors.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
622 Avenue S NE
622 Avenue S Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1028 sqft
622 Avenue S NE Available 09/04/20 PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN WINTER HAVEN - PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN WINTER HAVEN 622 AVENUE S NE WINTER HAVEN, FL 33881 Rent: $850/month 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Nice large yard in the heart of Winter Haven.

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
109 BEACH DRIVE
109 Beach Drive, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,069
912 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is located right off of Lake Alfred Road next to Lake Conine in North Winter Haven. This property is mostly fenced-in and has an attached carport on the side to keep your vehicle nicely shaded.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
5819 Windridge Dr
5819 Windridge Drive, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice single family home for rent in Winter Haven, 4 beds, 2 baths, located in Windridge community. This property has been renovated and is ready to be rented. You will love the spacious floor plan of this unit.

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
205 WINTER RIDGE BOULEVARD
205 Winter Ridge Boulevard, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1073 sqft
Furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Winter Ridge. Community pool. Enclosed back patio.

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Lake Ashton West
5412 HOGAN LANE
5412 Hogan Lane, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2363 sqft
W E L C O M E Home! to your STUNNING retreat on one of Central Florida’s Premier, planned active adult communities! Everything about the Lake Asthon Community in Winter Haven was meticulously planned for a lifestyle that can be energetic or relaxed

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
714 SUNSET COVE DRIVE
714 Sunset Cove Drive, Polk County, FL
Very spacious 2 story 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with bonus room on first floor,half bath and all ceramic tile. Second floor has master bedroom and 3 additional bedrooms. Master bedroom and 1 bedroom has carpet and the other 2 bedrooms are laminate.

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
430 RED HAWK LOOP
430 Red Hawk Loop, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1065 sqft
Fully Furnished short term rental available 6/1/2020 to 12/15/2020. This fully furnished home sits in a quiet neighborhood. Kitchen has been updated with all new stainless steel appliances and is fully stocked with pots, pans and cooking utensils.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
601 Ridge Terrace
601 Ridge Terrace, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1073 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bathroom in Winter Haven - This newly renovated 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Condo in Winter Haven features plenty of space, brand new tile flooring throughout, new paint and a fully enclosed tile patio!! The home sits in a quiet community

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
339 Squires Grove Drive
339 Squires Grove Drive, Eagle Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1264 sqft
Gorgeous Home Winter Haven 3 Bed / 2 bath - Lovely 3 Bedroom House For Rent Spacious / Airy and Ready for Move In Large Open Backyard Modern Kitchen Oversees Large Living Room Area 3 Large Bedrooms Please Txt Leasing Agent 305-951-4494 For
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Cypress Gardens, FL

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Cypress Gardens provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Cypress Gardens. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

