apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
141 Apartments for rent in Cortez, FL with pool
Cortez
9604 CORTEZ ROAD W
9604 Cortez Road West, Cortez, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1599 sqft
A home for you and your boat! Available now to rent on a annual basis, this spacious Penthouse unit offers views across to Palma Sola Bay and the intra coastal waterway.
Cortez
4815 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE
4815 Independence Drive, Cortez, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1147 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR THIS COMING 2021 WINTER SEASON! Minutes from the Beautiful Gulf beaches on Anna Maria Island. This 2nd floor updated condo is located in Mount Vernon. Master bedroom has a queen size bed plus a full.
Cortez
9422 ANDOVER CIRCLE
9422 Andover Circle, Cortez, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1242 sqft
Ground level furnished villa with glassed in patio and extra storage on carport. Clubhouse, pool, tennis conveniently located right outside the back door. Community offers numerous activities daily. Public beaches approximately 5 miles away.
West Bradenton
6709 34th Avenue W
6709 34th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1370 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,370 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
West Bradenton
3727 Summerwind Circle
3727 Summerwind Circle, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
3057 sqft
Palma Sola Trace 3/2.5 annual, Turnkey furnished - This beautifully decorated turnkey furnished 2 story home has over 3000 sq. ft. of living space and is centrally located with only 5 miles to Bradenton Beach.
3420 77th St W Unit 301
3420 77th Street West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1857 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3420 77th St W Unit 301 in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
37 Tidy island Bvd
37 Tidy Island Boulevard, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2718 sqft
Living in Paradise on Tidy Island - Welcome to the unspoiled paradise of Tidy island facing Sarasota Bay and Anna Maria island! Tidy island features 240 acres of preserve, bird sanctuary and wildlife.
7730 34th Ave W Unit 101
7730 34th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1857 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7730 34th Ave W Unit 101 in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Bradenton Beach
117 7TH STREET N
117 7th Street North, Bradenton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
594 sqft
This ground floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit sits just across the street from Gulf Beaches. Bay side heated community pool and picnic area with gas grill in back of complex. Laundromat only yards away.
West Bradenton
3774 RAINFOREST COURT
3774 Rainforest Court, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3057 sqft
Dumont model by Taylor Morrison. Wonderful pool home in Palma Sola Trace, one of West Bradenton's most sought after communities. Restaurants, grocery, and other stores nearby. Only a few miles to IMG Academy, Anna Maria Island & Coquina beaches.
West Bradenton
3621 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE
3621 Summerwind Circle, Bradenton, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3057 sqft
Beautiful two story home located in Palma Sola Trace. Only 5 minutes from IMG Academy, Ana Maria Island beach, restaurants, chopping center, and much more. 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage.
Bradenton Beach
108 N 9th St
108 9th Street North, Bradenton Beach, FL
Studio
$1,495
450 sqft
Watch the sunset daily! Refreshed airy beach studio apartments with lovely porches and just across the street from the beach, bars and great restaurants. Apartments have been repainted inside and out and are refreshed for a nice beach hideaway.
Cortez
8728 54TH AVENUE W
8728 54th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1561 sqft
Fully furnished 2BR/2BA ground floor condo in Bay Hollow. 3.1 miles from Anna Maria Island beaches. Small, private, peaceful community on canal with views of Tidy Island wildlife refuge.
West Bradenton
3646 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE
3646 Summerwind Circle, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
2021 sqft
Nicely furnished two bedroom, two bath home. There is a den which has been converted to a bedroom that has twin beds, but no closet. Master bedroom has king bed; master bath has separate shower, garden tub and dual sinks.
2500 GULF DRIVE N
2500 Gulf Drive North, Bradenton Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,900
3080 sqft
Weekly Rental. Sleeps 15. Short Term renting available at this beautifully, furnished, beachfront home with gas heated pool and spa. This beachfront home has 5 ensuite bedrooms, 5 baths, 2 1/2 baths and 4 car garage pool and spa.
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
995 sqft
Apartments with new carpet and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool with cabana and internet cafe. Located off Bayshore Gardens Parkway near Sarasota Bay and State College of Florida.
Arbor Oaks at Bradenton
5400 26th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,097
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1028 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Oaks Apartments in beautiful Bradenton, Florida. We are hidden among the beautiful tropical landscaping of 27 acres just 15 minutes from Anna Maria Island, Bradenton Beach, and Holmes Beach.
West Bradenton
Solana Vista
5801 Fishermans Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1000 sqft
Quiet community on huge property with lake. Recently renovated with new stainless steel appliances and wood floors. Private fireplace in some units. Tennis court, pool, and clubhouse on site. Near SR-684.
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$992
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,084
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1002 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
West Bradenton
Sawgrass Cove
4801 47th Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments near Florida coast beaches. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, business center and more. Near Walmart and downtown Bradenton shopping. Minutes to beaches.
Perico
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1025 sqft
Great location near Robinson Nature Preserve and the beaches of Anna Maria Island. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour laundry, basketball court, pool and dog park.
South Bradenton
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sarasota South, a residential community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Bradenton, FL.
6101 34TH STREET W
6101 34th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1570 sqft
Price break, lease it before it sells. Best pool view in Vizcaya. Gated community across from IMG Academy and shopping. Close to beaches and Sarasota. Glassed in Lanai, Large square footage mirrored wall. Large community pool w. lush landscaping.
