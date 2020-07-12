212 Apartments for rent in Conway, FL with parking

Apartment List
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Conway
2914 Lando Lane
2914 Lando Lane, Conway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1182 sqft
2914 Lando Ln Orlando, FL 32806 - Deposit $1795. Monthly Rent $1795. Available July 1st! Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or spencer@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home! Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a quiet neighborhood.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Conway
2721 RAEFORD ROAD
2721 Raeford Road, Conway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
850 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED and ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! If you are looking for a turn key opportunity, stop your search here! This 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom apartment is located in the desired 32806 zip code near SODO, which is centrally located to the airport (18

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Conway
2458 Fielding Court
2458 Fielding Court, Conway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1066 sqft
Located on a culdesac, this nice 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex with a 1 car garage in Orlando is close to Downtown and So Do Complex. House has a huge backyard and plenty of privacy. A split bedroom plan. Comes with washer and dryer.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Conway
3845 GATLIN PLACE CIRCLE
3845 Gatlin Place Circle, Conway, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2389 sqft
This lovely home is located in the center of the subdivision. Nice oak trees line the streets here. The home has a beautiful entryway into a huge foyer. The tile in this home makes it low maintenance. Low power bills too.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Conway
3120 PEEL AVENUE
3120 Peel Avenue, Conway, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
600 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED AND ALL UTILITIES/INTERNET/EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! This 2 BR apartment has all you could need for a very comfortable stay in the heart of Orlando, 5-10 min away from Walmart and other groceries stores, 15 min away to Downtown

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Conway
4657 STURBRIDGE COURT
4657 Sturbridge Court, Conway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1257 sqft
Great to come home to your spacious open floor plan and tranquil abode. This home is very cute, neat and clean. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms Eat in Kitchen, Formal Dinning Room area, Family room. Master bedroom has a walk in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Conway
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
51 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
$888
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,027
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
687 sqft
Waterfront apartment community with studio, one- and two-bedroom homes. Thoughtful design with large closets, laundry rooms and lots of sunlight. Enjoy activities on Lake George and beautiful views.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Conway
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,178
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1177 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
27 Units Available
Airport North
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1378 sqft
A resort-like community just outside Orlando International Airport. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, gym, business center, dog park and grilling area. Built-in alarm system. Updated interiors including in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
31 Units Available
Airport North
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,229
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1311 sqft
Resort-like community. On-site amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, basketball court and luxury pool. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balconies. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance and trash valet service available.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
15 Units Available
Airport North
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1387 sqft
Once you see our homes and grounds, youll see how The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista can offer you the finest in affordable, spacious living.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
South Semoran
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1150 sqft
Great location near Orlando. On-site amenities include playground, pool, gym and clubhouse. Apartments feature patios or balconies, fireplaces, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Whirlpool appliances and top-notch kitchen packages. Pet-friendly.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
8 Units Available
South Semoran
Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful community offers larger homes near area amenities including golf and shops. Homes feature stone tile floors, walk-in closets, and personal laundry equipment. On-site resort-style pool, lounge area, and green space.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
13 Units Available
Conway
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,111
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community features car wash area, game room, fitness center, pool and sauna. Units have nine-foot ceilings and lake views, and include washer/dryer, patio/balcony, walk-in closets and more.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Dover Shores West
1311 EDMUNDSHIRE LANE
1311 Edmundshire Lane, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1323 sqft
Three bedroom/ two baths with a large fenced lot, conveniently situated in Dover Shores/The Hourglass District.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5404 Chiswick Circle
5404 Chiswick Circle, Belle Isle, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,190
2527 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 Bedroom/3 Bath Belle Isle's Windsor Place - This is a beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bath home in Belle Isle at Windsor Place. Open floorplan with tile flooring in the living and wet areas and carpet in the bedrooms.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mariner's VIllage
4700 Buggywhip Lane #101
4700 Buggy Whip Lane, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,400
Beautiful 2/2 now available!! - First Floor 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo in great location just South of Downtown Orlando. One car garage with electric opener. Community lakeside pool.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Semoran
5500 Devonbriar Way Unit G107
5500 Devonbriar Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
554 sqft
5500 Devonbriar Way Unit G107 Available 08/10/20 One bedroom, one bathroom condo w/balcony - Built in 1987 1/1 with Balcony Apartment Renovated 2015 with Tiles flooring, new cabinets, new a/c and new appliances.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Conway
1626 EDMUNDSHIRE ROAD
1626 Edmundshire Road, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1360 sqft
Look no further! You'll feel right at home in this spacious 4 bed 2 bath home in the Dover Shores/Conway area. Just minutes to the fabulous Hourglass District and some of the best eats and cuisine in Central Florida.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Dixie Belle
2025 EASTBOURNE WAY
2025 Eastbourne Way, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1078 sqft
Water, WiFi, TV cable, washer and dryer and 1 attached car garage included!!! Welcome home to this well maintained, fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the quiet community of Coach Homes at Dover Village in Orlando.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Mariner's VIllage
2701 FRIGATE DRIVE
2701 Frigate Drive, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2579 sqft
Stunning 4 bedroom 2 bath home centrally located between Downtown Orlando and the International Airport. Gorgeous wood floors, formal living and dining room and big open kitchen with breakfast nook and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Como
3100 NANCY STREET
3100 Nancy Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1531 sqft
Live minutes to Downtown Orlando in this charming 3 bed 1+1/2 bath, over 1500 sqft of living space, on a quiet street. Hardwood floors in main living area and bedrooms.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
South Semoran
4504 COMMANDER DR UNIT 1823
4504 Commander Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4504 COMMANDER DR UNIT 1823 in Orlando. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Wadeview Park
1928 S Ferncreek Ave.
1928 S Fern Creek Ave, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
1928 S Ferncreek Ave. Available 06/15/20 - Great location just south of Lancaster Park and very near to SODO and Orlando Health. 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Plus Den. Remodeled Kitchen, including cabinets, granite counter, and slate tile flooring.
City Guide for Conway, FL

"We are the boys from old Florida / F-L-O-R-I-D-A / Where the girls are the fairest, / The boys are the squarest / Of any old state down our way" - "We Are the Boys from Old Way"

In the early 1900s, Conway was an important place because the brick Conway Road from Orlando to Conway is one of the first five paved highways built in the Orange County together with the road running along that is now Curry Ford Road, Briercliff Drive, and Conway Road, ending at the center of Conway, Anderson Road. The city has a chain of lakes known for their typically clear, green water and hard sandy bottom. These lakes are commonly referred to as the Conway Chain of Lakes comprised of Lake Gratin, Lake Conway and Big Lake Conway. These lakes boast of Orlando's finest lakefront with extravagant neighborhood and properties. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Conway, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Conway apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

