Collier County, FL
2851 Tiburon BLVD E
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:11 PM

2851 Tiburon BLVD E

2851 Tiburon Boulevard East · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2851 Tiburon Boulevard East, Collier County, FL 34109
Pelican Marsh

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9-PH3 · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2502 sqft

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
lobby
JUST LISTED FOR LEASE WITH PURCHASE CONTRACT ONLY!! Perfect for the buyer waiting for their home to close! IMMACULATE! Top floor PENTHOUSE with desirable modified floor plan to feature a Den/Bedroom #3 off the family room, GAS COOKING, oversize stainless refrigerator, built-in stainless wine cooler, NEW textured master carpeting, custom closet built-ins, jetted Jacuzzi tub, extra storage & 9' 6" ceilings!! Oversize guest bedroom features an extra closet with water heater (for almost instant hot water for showers) & sitting area. 1,000 sq. ft. screened & tiled balcony extends from the master suite to the living & dining areas. Family room features an open balcony with French door access, sunrise views, Plantation shutters & all tile flooring. Private 2 car garage with lobby entry right to your private elevator (no sharing with other owners). Look at the photos of the tropical pool & spa area offering gas grilling stations, bathrooms & lighted water features. This PENTHOUSE residence is available NOW for Lease, Sale, or with a Lease to own Option... What an opportunity..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2851 Tiburon BLVD E have any available units?
2851 Tiburon BLVD E has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2851 Tiburon BLVD E have?
Some of 2851 Tiburon BLVD E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2851 Tiburon BLVD E currently offering any rent specials?
2851 Tiburon BLVD E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2851 Tiburon BLVD E pet-friendly?
No, 2851 Tiburon BLVD E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 2851 Tiburon BLVD E offer parking?
Yes, 2851 Tiburon BLVD E offers parking.
Does 2851 Tiburon BLVD E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2851 Tiburon BLVD E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2851 Tiburon BLVD E have a pool?
Yes, 2851 Tiburon BLVD E has a pool.
Does 2851 Tiburon BLVD E have accessible units?
No, 2851 Tiburon BLVD E does not have accessible units.
Does 2851 Tiburon BLVD E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2851 Tiburon BLVD E has units with dishwashers.
Does 2851 Tiburon BLVD E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2851 Tiburon BLVD E does not have units with air conditioning.
