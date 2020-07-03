2851 Tiburon BLVD E

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub lobby

JUST LISTED FOR LEASE WITH PURCHASE CONTRACT ONLY!! Perfect for the buyer waiting for their home to close! IMMACULATE! Top floor PENTHOUSE with desirable modified floor plan to feature a Den/Bedroom #3 off the family room, GAS COOKING, oversize stainless refrigerator, built-in stainless wine cooler, NEW textured master carpeting, custom closet built-ins, jetted Jacuzzi tub, extra storage & 9' 6" ceilings!! Oversize guest bedroom features an extra closet with water heater (for almost instant hot water for showers) & sitting area. 1,000 sq. ft. screened & tiled balcony extends from the master suite to the living & dining areas. Family room features an open balcony with French door access, sunrise views, Plantation shutters & all tile flooring. Private 2 car garage with lobby entry right to your private elevator (no sharing with other owners). Look at the photos of the tropical pool & spa area offering gas grilling stations, bathrooms & lighted water features. This PENTHOUSE residence is available NOW for Lease, Sale, or with a Lease to own Option... What an opportunity..