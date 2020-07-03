2851 Tiburon BLVD E

Amenities
JUST LISTED FOR LEASE WITH PURCHASE CONTRACT ONLY!! Perfect for the buyer waiting for their home to close! IMMACULATE! Top floor PENTHOUSE with desirable modified floor plan to feature a Den/Bedroom #3 off the family room, GAS COOKING, oversize stainless refrigerator, built-in stainless wine cooler, NEW textured master carpeting, custom closet built-ins, jetted Jacuzzi tub, extra storage & 9' 6" ceilings!! Oversize guest bedroom features an extra closet with water heater (for almost instant hot water for showers) & sitting area. 1,000 sq. ft. screened & tiled balcony extends from the master suite to the living & dining areas. Family room features an open balcony with French door access, sunrise views, Plantation shutters & all tile flooring. Private 2 car garage with lobby entry right to your private elevator (no sharing with other owners). Look at the photos of the tropical pool & spa area offering gas grilling stations, bathrooms & lighted water features. This PENTHOUSE residence is available NOW for Lease, Sale, or with a Lease to own Option... What an opportunity..