Apartment List
/
FL
/
cocoa
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

66 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cocoa, FL

Finding an apartment in Cocoa that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Fern Meadows
1 Unit Available
841 Cressa Circle
841 Cressa Circle, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
2088 sqft
Beautifully remodeled home with gray vinyl floors, and sea glass gray paint. This lovely home is on a tranquil lake located a short distance from the KSC, the beaches and Orlando.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1552 University Lane
1552 University Lane, Cocoa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
874 sqft
NICE unit in College Pines. Second floor walk up. Centrally located, across from Campus, close to shopping, restaurants. Stackable washer/dryer in unit. Screened Balcony. Owner will consider one small pet for the right tenant, 20lb max.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Adamson Creek
1 Unit Available
5512 Talbot Boulevard
5512 Talbot Blvd, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Amazing and Beautiful Lake Front Home 3/2 with an Office in Adamson Creek! Gorgeous Wood Laminate Floors, Lush Carpets, Master Bath w/Garden Tub, Perfect Lake Front Lot Location, Lovely Landscaping, Aluminum Ornamental Fencing, Screen Room,

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Crestview Acres
1 Unit Available
800 N Fiske Boulevard
800 Fiske Boulevard North, Cocoa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
850 sqft
Second floor 2 bedroom unit.Located close to everything, schools, shopping, parks, restaurants, easy commute routes and bus route.Owner will consider 1 pet, no dangerous breeds, and no more than 30lbs, with non refundable pet fee of $275.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Myrtle Park
1 Unit Available
708 S Wilson Avenue
708 South Wilson Avenue, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in great location for everything.Owner will consider pet on case by case basis, no dangerous breeds with $275 non refundable pet fee.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Carleton Terrace
1 Unit Available
337 Mcleod Drive
337 Mc Leod Drive, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1056 sqft
Totally awesome total remodel of this 3 bedroom 2 bath home located a block and a half from the Indian River on the east side of US 1.Nothing has been left undone. Finishing touches are updated in every room..
Results within 1 mile of Cocoa

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Shepards Park Acres
1 Unit Available
985 S Fiske Boulevard
985 South Fiske Boulevard, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Affordable 2 bedroom conveniently located in the heart of Rockledge. new fence, pets accepted.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Shakespeare Park
1 Unit Available
2549 Hathaway Drive
2549 Hathaway Drive, Cocoa West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1008 sqft
Updated home with tile throughout, ceiling fans, window treatments, fenced yard, laundry room and a carport. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. NO CATS. Owner is requesting a six month and 1 day lease only.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Shakespeare Park
1 Unit Available
2521 Marlowe Place
2521 Marlowe Place, Cocoa West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1367 sqft
Great home on corner, fenced lot. Open floor plan with laminate flooring, screened patio. Owner will consider small pet on a case by case basis. NO CATS. Owner is requesting a six month and 1 day lease only.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Space Coast Gardens
1 Unit Available
771 Lunar Lake Circle
771 Lunar Lake Circle, Cocoa West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
814 sqft
Very nice unit with two bedrooms and one and a half baths. Unit has a back covered patio to enjoy the Florida sunshine, washer & dryer hookups in a separate laundry room for your convenience, tile throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Flamingo Heights
1 Unit Available
103 Dudley Drive
103 Dudley Drive, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1176 sqft
Charming home in perfect location. Just south of picturesque Cocoa Village and a block from the Indian River. Close to shopping, dining, beaches, and so much more. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space.
Results within 5 miles of Cocoa
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1568 sqft
Just seconds away from I-95 and the shopping along Route 519, this community offers resident a swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym to stay in shape. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
24 Units Available
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1148 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! A great location at an affordable price! Ventura at Turtle Creek Apartment Homes in Rockledge, FL is located on Barnes Boulevard with easy access to Interstate 95 and US Highway 1.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hampton Homes
1 Unit Available
270 Patrick Ave
270 Patrick Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1635 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home. This beautiful home has just been completely remodeled and is ready to be your new home. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, a large kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter top space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Merritt Park Place
1 Unit Available
256 Parnell Street
256 Parnell Street, Merritt Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
RESIDENTIAL OR COMMERCIAL! Cozy Bungalow in the heart of Central Merritt Island. Small dogs welcome! Home has fresh paint and a new kitchen. Large back yard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sunrise Village Condo
1 Unit Available
7030 US-1
7030 US Route 1, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1186 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath SEASONAL rental on the Historic Indian River Lagoon. It is a ground floor unit with a great view of the water.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sunny Acres
1 Unit Available
1255 Lynne Drive
1255 Lynne Drive, Merritt Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1561 sqft
CONTINGENT! JUST RENOVATED and ready to call home! This rental home has all the comforts of a new home starting with a brand new kitchen to include new cabinets, appliances, lighting, granite counters and a decorative wooden back drop to give it

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Chelsea Park
1 Unit Available
362 Tunbridge Drive
362 Tunbridge Drive, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2151 sqft
Three bedrooms plus office (could be 4th bedroom) in this spacious home in desirable Chelsea Park. Tile throughout/no carpet. Open floor plan with separate family room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Townhomes and Villas of Diana Shores
1 Unit Available
1623 Jolson Court
1623 Jolson Court, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1005 sqft
Great location and ready to move in. Nice unit with two bedrooms, two baths, screened patio, one-car garage. Community pool. Owner will consider one small pet under 20 lbs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Gateway
1 Unit Available
1724 N Merrimac Drive
1724 North Merrimac Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1412 sqft
Updated, renovated home conveniently located off of 520 in the Newfound Harbor area of Merritt Island. This house has four bedrooms and two full bathrooms with an addition off of the master suite that overlooks the back yard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
7190 N Highway 1
7190 US Route 1, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1186 sqft
DIRECT RIVERFRONT END UNIT!! Remodeled condo,with granite counter tops!River views from living, bedroom and kitchen areas. Screened riverfront balcony with storage. Lovely pool area and fishing pier.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Merritt Court Townhomes
1 Unit Available
311 Sherwood Place
311 Sherwood Place, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1016 sqft
Wonderful, REMODELED Townhouse located conveniently close to everything!! Complex offers a community pool which is just steps away! Views of the waterfall and pond. Patio area to sit out on. Owner will take a pet 35lbs. and under

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Merritt Apartment Sites
1 Unit Available
195 Minna Lane
195 Minna Lane, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1020 sqft
Private home with 2 master suites both with full baths and walk in closets. This recently updated half duplex is located just off Courtenay Pkwy just blocks from Cocoa Beach Causeway.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hampton Homes
1 Unit Available
455 Belair Avenue
455 Belaire Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1538 sqft
Hampton Homes two story single family home. Downstairs - living room, formal dining room, kitchen, half bath and screened porch. Upstairs - master bedroom and master bath, screened porch off of master, bedrooms two and three and full bath.
City Guide for Cocoa, FL

Cocoa, situated in perpetually sunny Brevard County on Florida’s breathtaking eastern coastline, boasts not only a super sweet name (it sure beats Crapo, Maryland, doesn’t it?) but also plays host to a wide range of apartments for rent. Looking to score the apartment of your dreams in paradise? Of course you are! Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because we’re pretty sure this snazzy little apartment guide we’ve pieced together beholds the perfect Cocoa rental for you!

Rental properties in Cocoa come in all shapes and sizes, from cozy studio apartments in the $500 range all the way up to multi-bedroom townhomes and rental houses for a grand or more. They’re also spread throughout the town and readily available (waiting lists are very rare), so don’t settle on an apartment in Cocoa unless you’re sure it’s perfect for you. Amenities, you’ll be glad to know, are ridiculously sweet at several rental properties in Cocoa and often include screen patios, balconies, sunken living rooms, community swimming pools, gyms, clubhouses, washer-dryer units, free Wi-Fi, rooms with a view, and more.

Bringing a furry four-footed feline friend along with you to Cocoa? Several apartment complexes in Cocoa allow cats, and a limited number welcome dogs, squirrels, lobsters, jackals, hyenas, foxes, Fleet Foxes, mad cows, happy cows, and dinosaurs as well (or just dogs). Just be prepared to pay an extra chunk of change ($50 a month or so or an equivalent one-time fee) if you’ll be kicking back in a pet-friendly apartment in Cocoa.

When you’re ready to submit a leasing app for an apartment in Cocoa, don’t forget to bring along the apartment scoring essentials: two forms of I.D., proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous residences. Many property managers in Cocoa run basic background checks on prospective tenants, so if you have a habit of dodging your bills, ducking out on your rent, and using your credit card bills to practice origami, you’ll need a respectable cosigner to seal the deal.

Boasting a year-round climate the rest of us are jealous of (don’t forget to bring along your surfboard and shark repellant) and a wide range of entertainment options for singles, married couples, teens, retirees, kids, and night owls alike, Cocoa is a city with a lot more going for it than awesome apartment deals. Factor in a low crime rate, an award-winning school district, and a low cost of living rate (9 points below the national average), and we get the feeling you’ll soon be loving life in Cocoa!

So what’s the delay? Start clicking away for an unbeatable apartment deal in Cocoa, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Cocoa, FL

Finding an apartment in Cocoa that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Cocoa 1 BedroomsCocoa 2 BedroomsCocoa 2 BedroomsCocoa 2 BedroomsCocoa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCocoa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCocoa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCocoa 3 BedroomsCocoa 3 BedroomsCocoa Accessible ApartmentsCocoa Apartments with Balcony
Cocoa Apartments with BalconyCocoa Apartments with BalconyCocoa Apartments with GarageCocoa Apartments with GarageCocoa Apartments with GarageCocoa Apartments with GymCocoa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCocoa Apartments with ParkingCocoa Apartments with ParkingCocoa Apartments with ParkingCocoa Apartments with Pool
Cocoa Apartments with PoolCocoa Apartments with Washer-DryerCocoa Apartments with Washer-DryerCocoa Dog Friendly ApartmentsCocoa Dog Friendly ApartmentsCocoa Dog Friendly ApartmentsCocoa Furnished ApartmentsCocoa Furnished ApartmentsCocoa Pet Friendly PlacesCocoa Pet Friendly PlacesCocoa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLGifford, FLLoughman, FLMicco, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FL
Buenaventura Lakes, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida