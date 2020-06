Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful 2019 built home in a nice quiet neighborhood. Close to schools, shopping and great out doors activities. The cities of Dunnellon, Crystal River, Inverness and Ocala are an easy drive. Granite counter tops and all appliances including a washer and dryer. City water and its own septic. We take care of the yard and there is a nice covered patio with a lockable storage closet.