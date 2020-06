Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

UNFURNISHED LONG TERM RENTAL

AVAILABLE: NOW



2/2/1 for rent in Citrus Springs. Tile floors in all common areas. Screened in back porch. Quiet street. Located in Citrus County Florida on the Gulf Coast about an hour north of Tampa and an hour and half west of Orlando.