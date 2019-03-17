Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Citrus Park
Find more places like 1281-5 Barrett Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Citrus Park, FL
/
1281-5 Barrett Rd.
Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:13 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1281-5 Barrett Rd.
1281-5 Barrett Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Citrus Park
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
1281-5 Barrett Drive, Citrus Park, FL 33625
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE4499178)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1281-5 Barrett Rd. have any available units?
1281-5 Barrett Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Citrus Park, FL
.
Is 1281-5 Barrett Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1281-5 Barrett Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1281-5 Barrett Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1281-5 Barrett Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 1281-5 Barrett Rd. offer parking?
No, 1281-5 Barrett Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 1281-5 Barrett Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1281-5 Barrett Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1281-5 Barrett Rd. have a pool?
No, 1281-5 Barrett Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1281-5 Barrett Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1281-5 Barrett Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1281-5 Barrett Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1281-5 Barrett Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1281-5 Barrett Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1281-5 Barrett Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Citrus Park 2 Bedrooms
Citrus Park Apartments with Balconies
Citrus Park Apartments with Garages
Citrus Park Apartments with Pools
Citrus Park Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
New Port Richey East, FL
Southgate, FL
Oldsmar, FL
Safety Harbor, FL
Sugarmill Woods, FL
Cheval, FL
Fuller Heights, FL
Holiday, FL
Treasure Island, FL
Jasmine Estates, FL
Kenneth City, FL
Port Richey, FL
West Lealman, FL
Wimauma, FL
Auburndale, FL
Fruitville, FL
Apollo Beach, FL
Seffner, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg