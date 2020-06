Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher walk in closets pool hot tub microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool hot tub

AVAILABLE NOW !!!! NO PETS NO SMOKING This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home sits in the heart of Citrus County, surrounded by lush landscaping. Very spacious and comfortable has heated pool and hot tub, and spacious covered lanai. The master suite has a large walk-in closet, access to the pool and an enormous master bath complete with his/her sinks, garden tub and walk in shower.