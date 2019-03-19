7019 SW 115 Pl

Amenities

This Snapper Village Townhouse has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs with a half bath downstairs for your guests. Wrap around patio with access from Living room, great for entertaining. Updated kitchen with new refrigerator and gas stove. Freshly painted throughout, travertine floors downstairs, newer AC unit, and new washer/dryer. Master bedroom is spacious with extra large walk in closet, private balcony and en-suite complete with roman tub and dual sinks. Second bedroom has plenty of light with it’s own full bathroom. Water and cable is included in rent. Community boasts a pristine pool with separate kids splash pool, playground, clubhouse, 3 tennis courts, and gated for your safety. Available for immediate occupancy. You won’t find a better deal in Snapper Village!