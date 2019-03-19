All apartments in Callahan
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7019 SW 115 Pl

7019 Lem Turner Road · No Longer Available
Location

7019 Lem Turner Road, Callahan, FL 32011

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
This Snapper Village Townhouse has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs with a half bath downstairs for your guests. Wrap around patio with access from Living room, great for entertaining. Updated kitchen with new refrigerator and gas stove. Freshly painted throughout, travertine floors downstairs, newer AC unit, and new washer/dryer. Master bedroom is spacious with extra large walk in closet, private balcony and en-suite complete with roman tub and dual sinks. Second bedroom has plenty of light with it’s own full bathroom. Water and cable is included in rent. Community boasts a pristine pool with separate kids splash pool, playground, clubhouse, 3 tennis courts, and gated for your safety. Available for immediate occupancy. You won’t find a better deal in Snapper Village!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7019 SW 115 Pl have any available units?
7019 SW 115 Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Callahan, FL.
What amenities does 7019 SW 115 Pl have?
Some of 7019 SW 115 Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7019 SW 115 Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7019 SW 115 Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7019 SW 115 Pl pet-friendly?
No, 7019 SW 115 Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Callahan.
Does 7019 SW 115 Pl offer parking?
No, 7019 SW 115 Pl does not offer parking.
Does 7019 SW 115 Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7019 SW 115 Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7019 SW 115 Pl have a pool?
Yes, 7019 SW 115 Pl has a pool.
Does 7019 SW 115 Pl have accessible units?
No, 7019 SW 115 Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7019 SW 115 Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7019 SW 115 Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 7019 SW 115 Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7019 SW 115 Pl has units with air conditioning.
