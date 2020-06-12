/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:45 AM
30 Furnished Apartments for rent in Burnt Store Marina, FL
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1100 Islamorada BLVD
1100 Islamorada Boulevard, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
RELAX in this SINGLE FAMILY dwelling with peaceful views from LARGE SCREENED LANAI....along with the TWO bedrooms and TWO baths you will enjoy parking in one side of attached two car garage.
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2057 Matecumbe Key RD
2057 Matecumbe Key Road, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
SUMMER SEASON RENTAL RATE - Thinking of a SUMMER OR FALL GETAWAY???....Great Location in Marlin Run III in beautiful BURNT STORE MARINA..POOL usage Available... with this light and airy Villa....Open Floor Plan...Split Bedrooms...
1 of 67
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C
3312 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2255 sqft
QUINTIESSENTIAL RESORT STYLE FURNISHED CONDO - * 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath, 2-Car Garage with Den * Over 220 sq ft under air * Gated Community * Heated Pool with Spa * Water views * Marina with dry and wet docks * Golf Course * Tennis Courts *
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3170 Matecumbe Key Rd. #137
3170 Matecumbe Key Road, Burnt Store Marina, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,800
640 sqft
SEASONAL---KEEL CLUB-BURNT STORE MARINA 1 BED 1 BATH - AVAILABLE, WEEKLY, BI-WEEKLY-MONTHLY......Come enjoy your Marina get-away condo in popular Burnt Store Marina.
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3255 Sugarloaf Key Rd. #34B
3255 Sugarloaf Key Road, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1516 sqft
FANTASTIC WATER VIEWS - * WATERFRONT * WATER VIEWS FROM MOST ROOMS * SCREENED-IN LANAI OVERLOOKING WATER * HEATED COMMUNITY POOL * GATED COMMUNITY * MARINA * RESTAURANTS * GOLF COURSE / TENNIS ETC.
Results within 5 miles of Burnt Store Marina
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
4405 NW 32nd TER
4405 Northwest 32nd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Enjoy your Florida Paradise home with your own Heated Pool. This lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 car garage home is fully furnished. Newly built home with everything in the home new. This is a must see home, call for your personal showing.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Mariner
1 Unit Available
2316 NW 31st TER
2316 Northwest 31st Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful 2 bedroom + den / 2 bath turnkey furnished home in NW Cape! Walk into the open and airy great room with an open concept layout.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
16572 San Edmundo Road - 113
16572 San Edmundo Road, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY FOR AN ANNUAL LEASE, OR, 3 TO 6 MONTH LEASES! Fully furnished beautifully appointed GROUND LEVEL CORNER unit in a small complex in gorgeous Burnt Store Lakes! Water/Sewer/$150 cap on electric included on short term leases only.
Results within 10 miles of Burnt Store Marina
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
1900 Corona Del Sire DR
1900 Corona Del Sire Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Heron Glenn Golfing Community - Available NOW!! 2 bdroom 2 bath home right on the 2nd HOLE of the Golf Course. Fully furnished available as a short term rental up to December 2020. Booked Jan - March of 2021.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
2626 SW 4th TER
2626 Southwest 4th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Gorgeous Pool Home, fully furnished. Three bedroom, 2 bath. Lots of room to spread out. Great location in South East Cape Coral.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1121 Van Loon Commons CIR
1121 Van Loon Commons Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1600 sqft
Cape Coral Annual Rental Condo – Welcome Home! This ground level 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1521 sqft end unit located in the gated community of Van Loon Commons awaits you! Available partially furnished as-is or unfurnished, the Owner will gladly remove
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
11862 Island AVE
11862 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL* Min 1 month. Experience Paradise with this wonderful completely furnished spacious gulf access waterfront 2 bedroom 2 bath home (2 master suites). BR 1 King bed, BR 2 Queen bed. Sleeps 2-4 comfortably.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
427 SE 9th AVE
427 Southeast 9th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,736
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
105 SW 39th PL
105 Southwest 39th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,007
This is a VACATION Rental only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.From the lanai of this almost 2,300 sq. ft large vacation home you will enjoy a great view of the Gulf access canal.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Mariner
1 Unit Available
1916 NW 13th PL
1916 Northwest 13th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,914
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Luisa is a cozy Florida style vacation home located in a quiet yet convenient location in NW Cape Coral near the Coral Oaks Golf Course.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
3380 Dandolo CIR
3380 Dandolo Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Enjoy Life in the Community of Bella Vida. This 2 Bedroom Plus Den Attached Villa is Available Either Furnished or Unfurnished. If you like some of the furnishings they will stay, if not they will go.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
2772 Lambay CT
2772 Lambay Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Eleadora is in the most highly sought-after Cape Coral gated family community Sandoval.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
7224 Kreamers DR
7224 Kreamers Drive, Bokeelia, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
4 agricultural acres with 3 bedroom 2 bath furnished home for lease. Beautiful grounds with 2 lakes and outdoor seating areas, butterfly gardens, peace and serenity. Large master with walk in closet and huge bathroom with tub and walk in shower.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3314 Wood Thrush Dr Unit 123
3314 Wood Thrush Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1594 sqft
3314 Wood Thrush Dr. Punta Gorda, Fl 33950 - 3 Month minimum lease in season. Available out of season as well, call for pricing and availability. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath condo on the second floor with elevator access.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2000 Bal Harbor Blvd Unit 122
2000 Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1517 sqft
2000 Bal Harbor Punta Gorda 33950 - Enjoy your morning coffee from this SECOND floor 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car detached garage condo in beautiful Punt Gorda Isles.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
26248 STILLWATER CIRCLE
26248 Stillwater Circle, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1269 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL $1700 SEMINOLE LAKES- This lovely 2/2/2 home is conveniently partially Furnished it has just enough of the basics and room enough for some of your own must have items! There is even a golf cart to enjoy the popular gated golf community
1 of 15
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
3252 Magnolia Landing LN
3252 Magnolia Landing Lane, North Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Furnished annual rental - ready for occupancy! Enjoy the peace and quiet as you relax on the large screened lanai and take in the view on the lake and 10th fairway. The large kitchen offers ample cabinet, prep and entertaining space.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1431 AQUI ESTA
1431 Aqui Esta Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1517 sqft
Furnished 6 month rental. Walk right out to the water from this ground floor 3 bedroom, end unit condo! Furnished beautifully with a bright and airy open floor plan is perfect for entertaining guests.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3820 TURTLE DOVE BOULEVARD
3820 Turtle Dove Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1878 sqft
Seasonal Rental - 2 bedroom + den, 2 full bath home on the canal. Beautifully furnished home with heated pool with canal views and dock. Den has a murphy bed perfect for overnight guests.
Similar Pages
Burnt Store Marina 2 BedroomsBurnt Store Marina 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBurnt Store Marina 3 BedroomsBurnt Store Marina Apartments with Balcony
Burnt Store Marina Apartments with GarageBurnt Store Marina Apartments with GymBurnt Store Marina Apartments with ParkingBurnt Store Marina Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FL
Gulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FLSiesta Key, FLVineyards, FL