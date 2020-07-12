392 Apartments for rent in Brownsville, FL with parking
Brownsville is an interesting town in terms of development and transportation. The city has a transit-centered housing development called "Brownsville Transit Village," which means that the town constructed 5 high rise residential buildings, each with retail on their bottom floors, all surrounding the city's metro station. It's one of the only developments like it in the world!
Brownsville is part of Miami-Dade county and is located in the southeastern part of Florida. It has a population of more than 15,000 in just 2.27 square miles of land area. It has a very high population density with more than 6,000 people per square mile. Of course, this is Florida we're talking about. So, it makes sense that so many people are attracted to living there. After all, the weather is fantastic nearly year round! If you do plan on moving to the Brownsville area, better bring out the sunscreen and shades because you can expect summer and sunny weather almost all year round. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brownsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.