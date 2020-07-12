Apartment List
/
FL
/
brownsville
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:35 PM

392 Apartments for rent in Brownsville, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brownsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Brownsville
1917 NW 51st St
1917 Northwest 51st Street, Brownsville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Elegantly remodeled home has porcelain tile throughout the house this 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths features an open kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Laundry room with new washer & Dryer. New AC, new roof new everything.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Brownsville
2103 NW 57th St
2103 Northwest 57th Street, Brownsville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1172 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY HOME 3 BEDS 1 BATH - Property Id: 237410 SINGLE FAMILY HOME 3 BEDS 1 BATH READY TO SHOW, VERY CLOSE TO INNOVATION DISTRICT THE NEW MAGIC CITY PROJECT, EASY TO SHOW DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY.
Results within 1 mile of Brownsville

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Melrose Heights
2734 NW 31 ST 2
2734 NW 31st St, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
950 sqft
Furnished 2/1 Duplex! Modern! - Property Id: 274578 Beautifully renovated and furnished two bedroom and one bath duplex! Central air, stainless steel appliances and plenty of parking! Centrally located to many shops, stores and restaurants! must

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Gladeview
2218 NW 66th St
2218 Northwest 66th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
New Unit located minutes from MIDTOWN, DOWNTOWN, Schools, Public transportation and the Airport.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Edgewater Park
465 S Royal Poinciana Blvd
465 South Royal Poinciana Boulevard, Miami Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
825 sqft
Excellent 2/2 condo for rent in Miami Springs! Unit is on the ground floor on a corner. Features tiled flooring, central A/C, 2 parking spaces, centrally located. Tenant must provide credit/background check for landlord approval.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Allapattah
1605 NW 26th St
1605 Northwest 26th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Great location. Home has gated entry with ample parking space. Has 3 beds / 1 bath with a big yard. Rapid approval. You can move in two days . You must see!!!
Results within 5 miles of Brownsville
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
91 Units Available
Miami Central Business District
Muze At Met
340 Southeast 3rd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,696
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,043
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,628
1333 sqft
Convenient to the Ultramont Mall and Olympia Theater, this community provides a Zen lounge, yoga studio, concierge services and easy beach access. Apartment features include learning thermostats, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
21 Units Available
North Bay Village
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
1264 sqft
Florida luxury living at its finest! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Complex has gym, pool, hot tub, wine room, and common areas for recreation. Incredible views of the bay.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
$
241 Units Available
Overtown
Park-Line Miami
100 Northwest 6th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,700
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1481 sqft
At Park-Line Miami, we're setting a new standard for intelligent living; and we're doing it by the numbers. From our two-acre SkyPark to our five places to unwind, Park-Line Miami has it all, and then some.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
34 Units Available
Edgewater
Midtown Five
125 Northeast 32nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,642
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,986
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
1199 sqft
Midtown Five in Miami started with a vision. The ideal blend of elegance and edge, our brand new residences offer innovative floor plans built with sustainable materials and designed for LEED certification.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
64 Units Available
Brickell
Broadstone Brickell
255 SW 11th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,515
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1164 sqft
Bright apartments with modern lighting and finishes, near I-95. Air conditioning and patio/balcony. Community has yoga facilities and dog grooming area. Swimming pool, shuffle board, bike storage. Building has an elevator.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Coral Gables Section
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,728
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,961
1312 sqft
Luxury community near I-95, US 1 and I-836. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, granite countertops and extra storage. Community features include a pool, game room, and clubhouse. Garage available.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
21 Units Available
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,278
1399 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Coral Gables Section
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,980
727 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1216 sqft
This easy-to-access community offers close proximity to freeways and entertainment venues. On-site bike shop, boardroom, clubroom and automated package room. Concierge service and dog wash area available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
42 Units Available
Brickell
Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments
1111 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,669
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,379
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,259
1756 sqft
Resort-like community with direct access to the waterfront. Less than 10 minutes from the University of Miami. Apartments have granite countertops, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Valet and garages available.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
46 Units Available
Edgewater
Bay Parc
1756 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,350
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,714
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1181 sqft
This community has a beautiful view of Pace Park and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Apartments include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, sauna, pool, clubhouse and valet service.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
34 Units Available
Brickell
SOMA at Brickell
145 SW 13th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,494
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,862
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1064 sqft
The Shops at Mary Brickell Village and the Miami River are moments from this beautiful community. There's a luxurious fitness center, cyber cafe and movie theater all onsite. Apartments feature kitchen islands and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
19 Units Available
Shenandoah
InTown
1900 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,472
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,442
1320 sqft
This vibrant community offers its residents a gym, pool and valet service. Units are furnished and include stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located along Route 41 near Maximo Gomez Park and Miami Senior High School.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
17 Units Available
Coral Gables Section
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,596
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,401
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1096 sqft
Apartments have a sleek and modern design. Each unit includes plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dark cabinets. Rooftop yoga and private terraces. Convenient access to Hwy 1 and downtown Miami.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
19 Units Available
Wynwood
Eve at the District
3635 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,755
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bridging Miami's most vibrant and cosmopolitan neighborhoods. Where the Design District Midtown, and Wynwood meet.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
19 Units Available
West Miami
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,678
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,956
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
27 Units Available
Brickell
Camden Brickell
50 SW 10th St, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,929
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,269
1114 sqft
This luxurious community is just minutes from the Shops at Mary Brickell Village and the beaches of Miami. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, gym and guest parking. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
$
65 Units Available
Wynwood
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$2,640
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1135 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
$
7 Units Available
Las Brisas Gardens
201 W 65th St, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,227
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
900 sqft
Lush tropical grounds with picnic and BBQ areas. Residents have access to on-site laundry facilities and an outdoor swimming pool. Units feature window treatments, linen closets and breakfast bars.
City Guide for Brownsville, FL

Brownsville is an interesting town in terms of development and transportation. The city has a transit-centered housing development called "Brownsville Transit Village," which means that the town constructed 5 high rise residential buildings, each with retail on their bottom floors, all surrounding the city's metro station. It's one of the only developments like it in the world!

Brownsville is part of Miami-Dade county and is located in the southeastern part of Florida. It has a population of more than 15,000 in just 2.27 square miles of land area. It has a very high population density with more than 6,000 people per square mile. Of course, this is Florida we're talking about. So, it makes sense that so many people are attracted to living there. After all, the weather is fantastic nearly year round! If you do plan on moving to the Brownsville area, better bring out the sunscreen and shades because you can expect summer and sunny weather almost all year round. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Brownsville, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brownsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCountry Walk, FLPinewood, FL
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLMiami Springs, FLHighland Beach, FLWestchester, FLSurfside, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FLOjus, FLBroadview Park, FLOlympia Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College