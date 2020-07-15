All apartments in Brent
Find more places like 6954 WOODLEY DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brent, FL
/
6954 WOODLEY DR
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

6954 WOODLEY DR

6954 Woodley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

6954 Woodley Drive, Brent, FL 32503
Forest Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Northeast Pensacola off Burgess Rd. between Davis Hwy & Hwy 29~ Convenient location close to everything! Contemporary floor plan with high ceilings. The kitchen has nice cabinets and appliances including fridge, dishwasher, built in microwave and stove. Unit includes a stack-able washer and dryer so no need to purchase your own. Two full bedrooms with private baths! Pet friendly with small pets only with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered.) Tenant pays all utilities and maintains their portion of the lawn. Property is occupied and will be available for move-in August 18, 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6954 WOODLEY DR have any available units?
6954 WOODLEY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brent, FL.
What amenities does 6954 WOODLEY DR have?
Some of 6954 WOODLEY DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6954 WOODLEY DR currently offering any rent specials?
6954 WOODLEY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6954 WOODLEY DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6954 WOODLEY DR is pet friendly.
Does 6954 WOODLEY DR offer parking?
No, 6954 WOODLEY DR does not offer parking.
Does 6954 WOODLEY DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6954 WOODLEY DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6954 WOODLEY DR have a pool?
No, 6954 WOODLEY DR does not have a pool.
Does 6954 WOODLEY DR have accessible units?
No, 6954 WOODLEY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6954 WOODLEY DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6954 WOODLEY DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6954 WOODLEY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6954 WOODLEY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brent 2 BedroomsBrent 3 Bedrooms
Brent Accessible ApartmentsBrent Apartments with Parking
Brent Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALCrestview, FL
Ensley, FLSpanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLFoley, ALGulf Shores, ALValparaiso, FLLake Lorraine, FLWest Pensacola, FL
Wright, FLBellview, FLMilton, FLGonzalez, FLNiceville, FLPace, FLWarrington, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College