6954 WOODLEY DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Northeast Pensacola off Burgess Rd. between Davis Hwy & Hwy 29~ Convenient location close to everything! Contemporary floor plan with high ceilings. The kitchen has nice cabinets and appliances including fridge, dishwasher, built in microwave and stove. Unit includes a stack-able washer and dryer so no need to purchase your own. Two full bedrooms with private baths! Pet friendly with small pets only with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered.) Tenant pays all utilities and maintains their portion of the lawn. Property is occupied and will be available for move-in August 18, 2020!