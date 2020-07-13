/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:57 AM
78 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Brent, FL
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bridgewood
464 Shiloh Drive
464 Shiloh Drive, Brent, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2242 sqft
Updated 3/2 in Pensacola - Beautiful, updated, and conveniently located, this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home will delight. Giant oaks shade both the front and back yard and provide a natural setting to this home that is perfect.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Montclair
926 Montclair Rd
926 Montclair Road, Brent, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1012 sqft
3/1 Northwest Pensacola Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located just minutes from the Cordova Mall. This home features tile flooring throughout.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Forest Grove
6954 WOODLEY DR
6954 Woodley Drive, Brent, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
720 sqft
Northeast Pensacola off Burgess Rd. between Davis Hwy & Hwy 29~ Convenient location close to everything! Contemporary floor plan with high ceilings.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
Crescent Lake
6103 E SHORE DR
6103 East Shore Drive, Brent, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Spacious townhouse with New Orleans Style Courtyard in Central Pensacola off Michigan Ave. Located about 15 minutes to Cordova Mall area, PSC & PCC, Hospitals, fairgrounds, and NAS Pensacola.
Results within 1 mile of Brent
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
6 Units Available
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1271 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oakcrest
103 New York Dr
103 New York Drive, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
704 sqft
Cozy 2/1 home - This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home that has carpet in the main living areas and linoleum in the bathroom and kitchen. This home also features a spacious backyard and is cooled with window units. Application fee is $50.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Villages at Marcus Lake
3197 Two Sisters Way
3197 Two Sisters Way, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1054 sqft
3197 Two Sisters Way Available 07/17/20 - Beautiful like new 3/2 in Villages at Marcus Lake.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
8060 Winodee Road
8060 Winodee Road, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
912 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath duplex with huge yard, large kitchen with updated cabinets and counters and large living room, screened porch & washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Olive Heights
1190 CAPITOL BLVD
1190 Capital Boulevard, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1034 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in North Pensacola off Hwy. 29 with over 1,000 sq. ft. of living space. Property features an open floor plan from the living room to the kitchen.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Mayfair
79 S MADISON DR
79 South Madison Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
3 bed 1 bath in Mayfair near Osceola Municipal Golf Course. It was built in 1956 and has approx. 1200 square feet. Recently updated with flooring, paint, and fixtures throughout. Application fee is $50.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Villages at Marcus Lake
3116 TWO SISTERS WAY
3116 Two Sisters Way, West Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
2365 sqft
Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 ½ bathroom home located close to Military bases and shopping in West Pensacola. With just under 2,400 sqft you will have plenty of room for everyone.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Creek Station
5837 Creek Station
5837 Creek Station Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
5837 Creek Station Available 04/05/20 3 BED 2 BATH HOME - Wonderful brick home near Cordova Mall. Central location close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and easy access to the Hwy 110. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1250 sq ft, open floor plan home.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Highland Terrace
116 Altamont Rd
116 Altamont Road, Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
4 bed 2 bath home near downtown Pensacola! - STILL AVAILABLE: Application fee is $50.
Results within 5 miles of Brent
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcoming pet-friendly complex with a dog park, internet cafe and round-the-clock maintenance. Air-conditioned units have been recently renovated. Across the street from Florida State University College of Medicine.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1386 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Heritage Woods
7135 Annandale Drive
7135 Annandale Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2265 sqft
Spacious all brick home with 4 great sized bedrooms, 3 large bathrooms, split floor plan with an office with french doors, a formal dining room, kitchen nook and a gas fireplace.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
7300 Sachem Road
7300 Sachem Road, Myrtle Grove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1107 sqft
7300 Sachem Rd is a nicely remodeled 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in West Pensacola. The entire yard is fenced with a covered carport and outside storage closet. The backyard is huge with plenty of room to play.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
912 Rentz Avenue
912 Rentz Ave, Warrington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1350 sqft
Completely renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex in Southwest Pensacola... only minutes from Pensacola NAS and downtown.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Springfield
3024 Flintlock Drive
3024 Flintlock Drive, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1184 sqft
3024 Flintlock Drive Available 08/15/20 Easy access to bases, I-10 & Navy Federal campus! - Living/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar - new stove & refrigerator in process of being installed.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Bayou Place
8005 CAYENNE WAY
8005 Cayenne Way, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1669 sqft
Lovely 3BR/2BA brick home with a 2-car garage located just minutes away from NAS and Corry Station.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Atwood
7733 PHENIX PL
7733 Phenix Place, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1559 sqft
Northeast Pensacola three bedroom two bath brick, located off Olive Rd and North Davis Hwy in the Atwood neighborhood. With 1,556 square feet, a large detached workshop, and a good sized property with a privacy fenced in backyard.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Pine Forest Estates
229 Man O War Circle
229 Man O War Circle, Gonzalez, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2532 sqft
Here is a well-maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with over-sized two car garage and sparkling screened-in pool sitting on more than an acre of property in the Ransom/Tate school district.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Scenic Heights
3680 Overland Drive
3680 Overland Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1424 sqft
Great home in Scenic Heights area off Langley Ave. All brick 3 bedroom, 2 bath home over 1400 sq ft, Refinished hardwood floors. Closets galore!! Backyard great for entertaining - fenced in lot and has a 1 car garage.
