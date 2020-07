Amenities

NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON! Cute home for rent in Pensacola! Property is in a great location; close to the major highways and Pensacola Blvd, along with lots of shopping, restaurants, etc. Property already has a new roof and new floors, will be getting a new kitchen with granite countertops and fresh paint inside and out. This is your opportunity to be the first one to reside in this completely renovated home! Contact us today for more information!