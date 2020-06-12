/
2 bedroom apartments
46 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bokeelia, FL
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Bokeelia
1 Unit Available
16620 Bocilla Island Club Dr 42
16620 Bocilla Island Club Dr 42, Bokeelia, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
Bay front Bocilla Island Club Condo for lease, amazing views, 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 baths, turnkey, available NOW. This unit has a dock with a lift.
Results within 5 miles of Bokeelia
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
11665 Island AVE
11665 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently monthly rentals. Welcome to the Bayside Charmer! This spacious gulf access waterfront home is ideal for your vacation get away complete with spacious dock for your boat.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2555 Cay CV
2555 Cay Cove Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Currently available monthly. Super nice, clean & comfy waterfront gulf access updated home with 2 bedrooms, both with queen beds, 2 full baths & sofa bed for extra guests. Can sleep 2-6 comfortably.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2781 Geary ST
2781 Geary Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Available monthly. Welcome to the "Angler's Den".
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
11862 Island AVE
11862 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL* Min 1 month. Experience Paradise with this wonderful completely furnished spacious gulf access waterfront 2 bedroom 2 bath home (2 master suites). BR 1 King bed, BR 2 Queen bed. Sleeps 2-4 comfortably.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2759 Bruce ST
2759 Bruce St, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Here's your opportunity to book your spot in paradise.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pine Island Center
1 Unit Available
5515 Avenue E
5515 Avenue E, Pine Island Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$999
READY TO GO! 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH DUPLEX. kITCHEN HAS RANGE AND REFRIGERATOR. LOCATED NEAR CENTER OF PINE ISLAND IN BOKEELIA. BACK OFF ON QUIET STREET, YET CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING. PLEASE CALL FOR SHOWING.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Pine Island Center
1 Unit Available
5613 Birdsong Lane - 1
5613 Birdsong Ln, Pine Island Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Enjoy a piece of paradise.
Results within 10 miles of Bokeelia
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Trafalgar
3 Units Available
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1171 sqft
If you love sinking your toes into the sand, you will adore close proximity to several Gulf beaches including Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel Island.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
Across from Royal Tee Golf Club. These smoke-free homes offer granite countertops, lots of storage, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. On-site yoga, pool, playground, gym, fire pit and trash valet.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4923 Flamingo Dr.
4923 Flamingo Drive, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
925 sqft
Pine Island Bungalow - Two bedroom, two bathroom home located in Flamingo Bay on Pine Island. Storage room outside. Comes furnished with yard care. Community offers pool, clubhouse and boat ramp. Pets allowed with approval. (RLNE5743012)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3255 Sugarloaf Key Rd. #34B
3255 Sugarloaf Key Road, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1516 sqft
FANTASTIC WATER VIEWS - * WATERFRONT * WATER VIEWS FROM MOST ROOMS * SCREENED-IN LANAI OVERLOOKING WATER * HEATED COMMUNITY POOL * GATED COMMUNITY * MARINA * RESTAURANTS * GOLF COURSE / TENNIS ETC.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
1115 SW Pine LN
1115 Pine Lane, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautifully updated 2/2 corner unit condo with 1.5 detached car garage directly on the Palmetto Pines Golf Course! Your new condo has a completely new kitchen, with upgraded granite counter tops, solid wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
2676 Brightside CT
2676 Brightside Court, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2676 Brightside CT in Cape Coral. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
1110 SW 48th TER
1110 Southwest 48th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Great location.. First floor unit within feet of the community pool and direct access canal with no bridges. Watch the dolphins play in the canal from your living room. 2 bedroom 2 bath. Easy access to both Downtown Cape Coral and Ft Myers.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
1123 SW 48th TER
1123 Southwest 48th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Seasonal rent is $2,000/month minimum 90 days. Annual rate is $1,300/month minimum 12 months. Gorgeous townhome, furnished and tastefully decorated, 2 bed/2.5bths, inside laundry, fenced patio next to community pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
949 SW 28th TER
949 Southwest 28th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Call and Book for This Season Coming Up before it is Gone! Superb Waterfront Home on Canal, Dock, Basin View, Beautiful Sunsets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
1516 SW 50th ST
1516 Southwest 50th Street, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
PERFECT SW Cape Coral location - 2/2 CORNER END-UNIT Condo Just minutes to both Cape Harbour & Tarpon Point Marina, and easy access to the bridges. Not to mention plenty of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
1330 SW 47th TER
1330 Southwest 47th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
THIS HIGHLY OVER-IMPROVED POOL TOWNHOUSE IS TENANT'S DREAM! Metro Urban essence is packed throughout this incredible completely renovated townhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
5308 Chiquita BLVD S
5308 South Chiquita Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful fully furnished condo in convenient SW Cape Coral location. Looking for annual tenant. First floor unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and full sized laundry in the unit. Big master bedroom with ensuite.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
4404 Lake Heather CIR
4404 Lake Heather Circle, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
"ISLAND VIBE" "Pine Island" Turtle Cottage is a totally remodeled, fully furnished and well appointed home located in the quiet neighborhood of Pine Island Village. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room with pullout couch.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
839 SW 48th TER
839 Southwest 48th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
This fully furnished unit is available to lease for MAY 1 2020 . This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with Spacious screened lanai. Refreshing community pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
2656 Somerville LOOP
2656 Somerville Loop, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
This charming downstairs end unit is located lakefront at Sandoval, Cape Coral's premier gated community. Condo features include tile throughout, tasteful, contemporary decor, one car garage, cable and internet included.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
1521 SW 47th TER
1521 Southwest 47th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Wonderful waterfront 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo available May-Nov for $1100 per month. Dec 2020-April 2021 for $2300. Great area of Cape Coral close to shopping & Cape Harbour.
