908 Academy Dr

Executive Custom Built Open Concept Pool Home 3775 sqft w/5bedrooms/4.5 baths/ 956 sqft 3 car garage with office/nursery off of master bedroom. Home has 12-16ft ceilings. Open /split floor plan with 3 French doors that open to the caged, professionally paved covered patio area plus 16,000 gallon pool with hot tub and waterfall. The patio also boasts of cable ready outlet and shelving to put a tv in, so you never have to miss a game and enjoy your time outside. The master bedroom has French Doors to patio and his and her closets. Master bath has a garden tub plus large shower, toilet has separate door and separate sink areas for his and her. Beautiful formal living also has French Doors leading to patio and dining room with bay window and . Family room has built in tv/book shelves and a working fireplace all done in warm colors. The kitchen is open to the family room and has separate wet bar and can easily fit a large table and chairs for a large family. Laundry room with built in shelving along with an generous clothes rack, 2nd fridge, laundry sink and built in folding ironing board. The 2nd and 3rd bedroom share a jack and jill bathroom w/ a separate door for the bath and toilet area and large closets. The 4th bedroom has a bay window with built in seating with storage and large closet and separate full bath that can also be used as the pool bath. The 5th bedroom upstairs was being used as a guest bedroom and has a large closet, storage and separate full bath. Easily accommodates a king bedroom suite set with plenty of space left over. It has custom windows and its own thermostat. We are pet friendly but additional deposit for pets is required. Quick commute via the crosstown. Plenty of shopping, restaurants, YMCA and youth sports/activities and peaceful quiet, paved sidewalk neighborhood. Please contact for pictures. Lawn included in rent, but negotiable. Available July 1



