Bloomingdale, FL
908 Academy Dr
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

908 Academy Dr

908 Academy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

908 Academy Drive, Bloomingdale, FL 33511
Parkland Estates East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Executive Custom Built Open Concept Pool Home 3775 sqft w/5bedrooms/4.5 baths/ 956 sqft 3 car garage with office/nursery off of master bedroom. Home has 12-16ft ceilings. Open /split floor plan with 3 French doors that open to the caged, professionally paved covered patio area plus 16,000 gallon pool with hot tub and waterfall. The patio also boasts of cable ready outlet and shelving to put a tv in, so you never have to miss a game and enjoy your time outside. The master bedroom has French Doors to patio and his and her closets. Master bath has a garden tub plus large shower, toilet has separate door and separate sink areas for his and her. Beautiful formal living also has French Doors leading to patio and dining room with bay window and . Family room has built in tv/book shelves and a working fireplace all done in warm colors. The kitchen is open to the family room and has separate wet bar and can easily fit a large table and chairs for a large family. Laundry room with built in shelving along with an generous clothes rack, 2nd fridge, laundry sink and built in folding ironing board. The 2nd and 3rd bedroom share a jack and jill bathroom w/ a separate door for the bath and toilet area and large closets. The 4th bedroom has a bay window with built in seating with storage and large closet and separate full bath that can also be used as the pool bath. The 5th bedroom upstairs was being used as a guest bedroom and has a large closet, storage and separate full bath. Easily accommodates a king bedroom suite set with plenty of space left over. It has custom windows and its own thermostat. We are pet friendly but additional deposit for pets is required. Quick commute via the crosstown. Plenty of shopping, restaurants, YMCA and youth sports/activities and peaceful quiet, paved sidewalk neighborhood. Please contact for pictures. Lawn included in rent, but negotiable. Available July 1

(RLNE5769079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Academy Dr have any available units?
908 Academy Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 908 Academy Dr have?
Some of 908 Academy Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Academy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
908 Academy Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Academy Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 Academy Dr is pet friendly.
Does 908 Academy Dr offer parking?
Yes, 908 Academy Dr offers parking.
Does 908 Academy Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Academy Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Academy Dr have a pool?
Yes, 908 Academy Dr has a pool.
Does 908 Academy Dr have accessible units?
No, 908 Academy Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Academy Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 Academy Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 908 Academy Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 Academy Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

