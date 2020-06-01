403 BAYFIELD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Hurry to see this BEAUTIFUL Pool Home In Bloomingdale On a Nicely Sized Lot with a POOL!! This Gorgeous has this amazing charm that you notice right away! Walking up, you Embrace Its Inviting Colors and Canopy of Oak Trees but the best is yet to come! Upon entering you notice the Perfect shade of Grey on the walls & the gorgeous grey tile floors! This Front floorplan space is so versatile. Its the formal space & you can decide to make it formal living/ dining areas & which space will be which of those or you can utilize it for Office area or whatever your needs or imagination can come up! THAT'S amazing space in any house! Proceeding to the Kitchen, you have Wood ample storage, lots of counter space, all overlooking the large family room and pool area! Light and bright, this space combined with family room is nice for entertaining & with the informal eating space, you have a nice spot to grab a bite while watching TV also allowing for you to utilize that formal space for anything you want because, again, you have another spot for dining! This Large family room with a Stunning white wash stone fireplace focal point, overlooks the pool area is a lovely place for everyday informal activities. That fireplace is beautiful, the view is beautiful, its convenient to the kitchen, its just perfect! Imagine coming home to relax here everyday! Or take it outside and dipping your toes in the pool! And no bugs bothering you because its screened in! Its like the perfect place to let the stress of the day go! Or enjoy the yard planting things to bloom tons of blooms on this huge lot Then jump in the pool to cool off! Or you could go shower off in the master shower which boasts two separate areas; a dressing area and a bathroom area! The master bedroom is quite large as well and could be such a magnificent sanctuary to retire to each evening. And the secondary bedrooms are just as glorious on a split plan so every one has privacy. They share the secondary bathroom on the other side of the house and then you have a half bathroom as well! Truly, you simply must see all the attributes of this house to fully appreciate all that it has to offer. You will just love all the charm that it exudes! Call today to schedule your viewing!