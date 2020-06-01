All apartments in Bloomingdale
Find more places like 403 BAYFIELD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomingdale, FL
/
403 BAYFIELD DRIVE
Last updated June 1 2020 at 1:05 AM

403 BAYFIELD DRIVE

403 Bayfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

403 Bayfield Drive, Bloomingdale, FL 33511
Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Hurry to see this BEAUTIFUL Pool Home In Bloomingdale On a Nicely Sized Lot with a POOL!! This Gorgeous has this amazing charm that you notice right away! Walking up, you Embrace Its Inviting Colors and Canopy of Oak Trees but the best is yet to come! Upon entering you notice the Perfect shade of Grey on the walls & the gorgeous grey tile floors! This Front floorplan space is so versatile. Its the formal space & you can decide to make it formal living/ dining areas & which space will be which of those or you can utilize it for Office area or whatever your needs or imagination can come up! THAT'S amazing space in any house! Proceeding to the Kitchen, you have Wood ample storage, lots of counter space, all overlooking the large family room and pool area! Light and bright, this space combined with family room is nice for entertaining & with the informal eating space, you have a nice spot to grab a bite while watching TV also allowing for you to utilize that formal space for anything you want because, again, you have another spot for dining! This Large family room with a Stunning white wash stone fireplace focal point, overlooks the pool area is a lovely place for everyday informal activities. That fireplace is beautiful, the view is beautiful, its convenient to the kitchen, its just perfect! Imagine coming home to relax here everyday! Or take it outside and dipping your toes in the pool! And no bugs bothering you because its screened in! Its like the perfect place to let the stress of the day go! Or enjoy the yard planting things to bloom tons of blooms on this huge lot Then jump in the pool to cool off! Or you could go shower off in the master shower which boasts two separate areas; a dressing area and a bathroom area! The master bedroom is quite large as well and could be such a magnificent sanctuary to retire to each evening. And the secondary bedrooms are just as glorious on a split plan so every one has privacy. They share the secondary bathroom on the other side of the house and then you have a half bathroom as well! Truly, you simply must see all the attributes of this house to fully appreciate all that it has to offer. You will just love all the charm that it exudes! Call today to schedule your viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 BAYFIELD DRIVE have any available units?
403 BAYFIELD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 403 BAYFIELD DRIVE have?
Some of 403 BAYFIELD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 BAYFIELD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
403 BAYFIELD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 BAYFIELD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 403 BAYFIELD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomingdale.
Does 403 BAYFIELD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 403 BAYFIELD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 403 BAYFIELD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 403 BAYFIELD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 BAYFIELD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 403 BAYFIELD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 403 BAYFIELD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 403 BAYFIELD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 403 BAYFIELD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 403 BAYFIELD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 403 BAYFIELD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 BAYFIELD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bloomingdale Apartments with GarageBloomingdale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bloomingdale Apartments with PoolBloomingdale Dog Friendly Apartments
Bloomingdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FL
Cortez, FLAuburndale, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLLake Wales, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLHaines City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa