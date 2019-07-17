All apartments in Bloomingdale
Last updated July 17 2019 at 7:55 AM

3954 Applegate Cir

3954 Applegate Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3954 Applegate Circle, Bloomingdale, FL 33511
Bloomingdale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Call Kyle Jones, Property Manager for an appointment: 727-480-5028
Please be sure to provide your number if you send me an e-mail so I can call you back

RENT: $1850.00 SECURITY: $1875.00
2438 sq ft
Garbage pick up included

REDUCED!!

Beautiful 4BR/2.5BA two story home in Bloomingdale Estates. Formal LR, DR, FR w/fireplace. Newer kitchen cabinets and countertops throughout. All bedrooms upstairs. Huge fenced backyard. Terrific neighborhood! Great schools! See it first and you'll call it home. Don't miss out on this one.

Inground spa is not working and will not be fixed

A pet may be acceptable with owner approval and $300.00 pet fee.

Standard Tenant Move-in expenses include: Non-Refundable $50 application fee per adult + first month's rent due with application. $125 Tenant Processing Fee and Security Deposit equal to one month rent + $25.00 due at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3954 Applegate Cir have any available units?
3954 Applegate Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 3954 Applegate Cir have?
Some of 3954 Applegate Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3954 Applegate Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3954 Applegate Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3954 Applegate Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3954 Applegate Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3954 Applegate Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3954 Applegate Cir offers parking.
Does 3954 Applegate Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3954 Applegate Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3954 Applegate Cir have a pool?
No, 3954 Applegate Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3954 Applegate Cir have accessible units?
No, 3954 Applegate Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3954 Applegate Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3954 Applegate Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 3954 Applegate Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3954 Applegate Cir has units with air conditioning.
