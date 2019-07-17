3954 Applegate Cir

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

Call Kyle Jones, Property Manager for an appointment: 727-480-5028

Please be sure to provide your number if you send me an e-mail so I can call you back



RENT: $1850.00 SECURITY: $1875.00

2438 sq ft

Garbage pick up included



REDUCED!!



Beautiful 4BR/2.5BA two story home in Bloomingdale Estates. Formal LR, DR, FR w/fireplace. Newer kitchen cabinets and countertops throughout. All bedrooms upstairs. Huge fenced backyard. Terrific neighborhood! Great schools! See it first and you'll call it home. Don't miss out on this one.



Inground spa is not working and will not be fixed



A pet may be acceptable with owner approval and $300.00 pet fee.



Standard Tenant Move-in expenses include: Non-Refundable $50 application fee per adult + first month's rent due with application. $125 Tenant Processing Fee and Security Deposit equal to one month rent + $25.00 due at move in.