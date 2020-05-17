All apartments in Bloomingdale
Find more places like 3801 POLUMBO DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomingdale, FL
/
3801 POLUMBO DRIVE
Last updated May 17 2020 at 6:06 PM

3801 POLUMBO DRIVE

3801 Polumbo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

3801 Polumbo Drive, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 4/13/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.

The search is over! Your dream home awaits. Features include an open floor plan, stylish lighting fixtures, and tile floors. The beautiful kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and dark wood cabinets. You’ll love the large bedrooms and spacious closets. The master bathroom includes a luxurious tub and dual sinks. This home won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 POLUMBO DRIVE have any available units?
3801 POLUMBO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 3801 POLUMBO DRIVE have?
Some of 3801 POLUMBO DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3801 POLUMBO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3801 POLUMBO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 POLUMBO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3801 POLUMBO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomingdale.
Does 3801 POLUMBO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3801 POLUMBO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3801 POLUMBO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3801 POLUMBO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 POLUMBO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3801 POLUMBO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3801 POLUMBO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3801 POLUMBO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 POLUMBO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3801 POLUMBO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3801 POLUMBO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3801 POLUMBO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bloomingdale Apartments with GarageBloomingdale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bloomingdale Apartments with PoolBloomingdale Dog Friendly Apartments
Bloomingdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FL
Cortez, FLAuburndale, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLLake Wales, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLHaines City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa