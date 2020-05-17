3801 POLUMBO DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 4/13/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.



The search is over! Your dream home awaits. Features include an open floor plan, stylish lighting fixtures, and tile floors. The beautiful kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and dark wood cabinets. You’ll love the large bedrooms and spacious closets. The master bathroom includes a luxurious tub and dual sinks. This home won’t last long!