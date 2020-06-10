2537 SIENA WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Located in a nice, quiet neighborhood in highly sought after Bloomingdale location, this four bedroom, two bath, two car garage, single family, one level home, has an interior nicely painted in neutral colors. Like new tile flooring in bathrooms, entryway, kitchen, dinette, and laundry room. There is an unusually large informal dining area in the kitchen. The kitchen layout is roomy and there is plenty of area for the cook in the house to maneuver as meals are prepared. The Master Bath walk in shower and separate garden tub have both undergone a complete remodel. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Mornings and evenings can be enjoyed in a large, over sized, fully screened lanai. Privacy is enhanced as there are no backyard neighbors. Backyard is fenced; however, requires a minimum amount of maintenance. Combined with the small front yard, the upkeep of landscaping is minimal. All schools enjoy high ratings. Community is centrally located close to shopping. Location is just over an hour to some of the finest Florida beaches, and an easy commute to all that downtown Tampa has to offer. Workers and military will find the commute to MacDill AFB takes an hour or so during peak traffic hours yet a mere 45 minutes via the Leroy Selmon Crosstown Expressway at most other times. .