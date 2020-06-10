All apartments in Bloomingdale
Find more places like 2537 SIENA WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomingdale, FL
/
2537 SIENA WAY
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:11 AM

2537 SIENA WAY

2537 Siena Way · (813) 391-6744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2537 Siena Way, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1769 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located in a nice, quiet neighborhood in highly sought after Bloomingdale location, this four bedroom, two bath, two car garage, single family, one level home, has an interior nicely painted in neutral colors. Like new tile flooring in bathrooms, entryway, kitchen, dinette, and laundry room. There is an unusually large informal dining area in the kitchen. The kitchen layout is roomy and there is plenty of area for the cook in the house to maneuver as meals are prepared. The Master Bath walk in shower and separate garden tub have both undergone a complete remodel. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Mornings and evenings can be enjoyed in a large, over sized, fully screened lanai. Privacy is enhanced as there are no backyard neighbors. Backyard is fenced; however, requires a minimum amount of maintenance. Combined with the small front yard, the upkeep of landscaping is minimal. All schools enjoy high ratings. Community is centrally located close to shopping. Location is just over an hour to some of the finest Florida beaches, and an easy commute to all that downtown Tampa has to offer. Workers and military will find the commute to MacDill AFB takes an hour or so during peak traffic hours yet a mere 45 minutes via the Leroy Selmon Crosstown Expressway at most other times. .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2537 SIENA WAY have any available units?
2537 SIENA WAY has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2537 SIENA WAY have?
Some of 2537 SIENA WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2537 SIENA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2537 SIENA WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2537 SIENA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2537 SIENA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomingdale.
Does 2537 SIENA WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2537 SIENA WAY does offer parking.
Does 2537 SIENA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2537 SIENA WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2537 SIENA WAY have a pool?
No, 2537 SIENA WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2537 SIENA WAY have accessible units?
No, 2537 SIENA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2537 SIENA WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2537 SIENA WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2537 SIENA WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2537 SIENA WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2537 SIENA WAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bloomingdale Apartments with GarageBloomingdale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bloomingdale Apartments with PoolBloomingdale Dog Friendly Apartments
Bloomingdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FL
Cortez, FLAuburndale, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLLake Wales, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLHaines City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity